Urgent hearing sought about visa delays for desperate Afghans

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a bombing at Kabul airport has forced the end of New Zealand's current evacuation mission in Afghanistan.

Lawyers for Afghan nationals just a step away from having the immigration paperwork needed to live in New Zealand, are hoping for an urgent court hearing of their claim.

Community Law Waikato has worked with Wellington lawyers on an application filed at the High Court in Wellington on August 27 that sought a hearing as soon as possible.

The High Court is expected to hold a preliminary phone conference on Friday.

Two Afghans, a man who helped New Zealand defence forces in Afghanistan and a single mother in a perilous position under Taliban rule, represented a group of about 25 families who met the criteria, and were “decision ready” for residence visas, according to Community Law Centres O Aotearoa chief executive Sue Moroney​.

READ MORE:

* Former Kiwi soldier says Taliban already hunting down Afghan allies

* Former Kiwi soldier pleads for visas for Afghan allies

* Afghan Kiwi pleads for evacuation help as brothers face Taliban threats

* Afghan Kiwis desperate to help family members stuck in Kabul



“Not having their paperwork completed is just another unfair hurdle preventing them leaving Afghanistan.”

Supplied/Stuff Community Law Centres o Aotearoa chief executive Sue Moroney said it was left with no choice but to take court action. (File photo)

The case covered the position of 100 to 200 people who would be among the easiest to establish in New Zealand because they had family here and offers of housing, Moroney said.

Their applications have been awaiting decision for between 18 months and 3½ years and are now on hold.

The case is to test the legal validity of Immigration New Zealand’s decision-making, she said.

Immigration NZ did not respond to Community Law’s request to process the visa applications and had been “flat-footed” on the emerging crisis, and met it with bureaucratic inaction, Moroney said.

She said Community Law would rather Immigration NZ use its resources to process the applications rather than defend court action, but the lack of response meant Community Law had no choice.