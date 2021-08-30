The Covid update review: Has Delta peaked? A 53-case day only comes with caution

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will remain at level 4 for at least another two weeks, while Northland drops to level 3 on Thursday.

ANALYSIS: The experts had begun to warn that the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown might not be enough. But while a level 4.5 is clearly off the cards, even a sharp drop to 53 new cases on Monday was not entirely reassuring for those at the podium.

The job is not yet done, was the message from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Monday’s hour-long Covid briefing, which happened at 4pm due to Cabinet holding a full meeting as Parliament is (controversially) sitting this week.

Auckland would remain in Covid-19 alert level 4 for two more weeks, which would have come as no surprise. Northland might step down on Thursday, wastewater testing dependent. And the rest of the country would be below alert level 3 for at least a week, from Tuesday midnight.

“I know we all feel encouraged,” Ardern said. But has Delta peaked? “Too soon to say”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a post-Cabinet Covid-19 update in the Beehive Theatrette.

The delivery was dour, in many ways a humourless version of Friday’s more confident display. A reason for this may have been the growing hospitalisation tally: 37 people in hospital, including five in intensive care, and three on ventilators.

Pleasingly, another lovingly made visual aid was produced but Ardern did not hold it up for a laugh. And instead of the lengthy, scene-setting preamble including the number of vaccinations booked that has become familiar this outbreak, she handed the floor straight to Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at the outset.

The 53 cases were “just one data point, however it is an encouraging sign and there are others,” Bloomfield said, setting the tone for the prime minister’s caution.

And the R value, the average speed the virus replicates, “now looks like it is under 1”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at the Covid-19 update on Monday.

The positivity aside, there was near nil chance Cabinet would change its mind. Having last week forecast another fortnight in lockdown for Auckland, there was no drama, no pause for effect, when Ardern rattled out: “Auckland will remain at alert level 4 for another two weeks.”

The only salve was a note of thanks, an acknowledgement that while the rest of the country will feel a sense of momentum, New Zealand’s gateway for people, freight and Covid was once again held static.

There was also the unsurprising confirmation that people looking to book managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) spots back to New Zealand will be plum out of luck for the next little while as MIQ facilities are being filled up with people sick from this outbreak.

Given that a cornerstone of outbreak management involves chucking positive cases into quarantine, and that there are now more than 600 cases, don't expect the voucher booking system to be back up and running until the daily positive caseload comes right down.

But back to the new graph – presented without the flourish or humour that Friday's was – which gave a motivating glimpse of why these restrictions are in place.

Without a lockdown, there could have been 550 Covid-19 cases on Monday alone, Ardern claimed.

There was no modelling for how the virus would have spread through a more-vaccinated population.

In fact, the vaccination campaign was left as a footnote to Ardern's speech, a suggestion that the Government may not be able to keep up with ramped-up public demand for needles in arms.

Currently, there are 840,000 doses of vaccine in the country. Last week, some 500,000 were dished out as the outbreak set alight demand for jabs.

The problem is that there will likely only be weekly deliveries of about 350,000 per week to come before October, meaning there might be some vaccine belt tightening to match the expected deliveries.

Ardern was at pains to point out that this might mean going back to the previous September plan which was for 350,000 doses per week. That is 50,000 per day – not the 80,000 to 90,000 rate seen some days of the last week

“Our worst-case scenario is actually our ... [pause for emphasis] ... plan,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party leader Judith Collins returned to Parliament on Monday.

But this plan is claimed by some to be a pretty bad scenario.

Prior to the Ardern-Bloomfield show, National Party leader Judith Collins found a podium and a press conference for herself.

Having strode into Parliament on Monday proclaiming that she would rather be with her family but the police officers and nurses still showed up to work so National had to force an in-person sitting of the House – she lashed out at a vaccine roll-out that was “as slow as a slow waltz”.

The weirdly gentle attack was only a taste of the week to come. Now that Collins is not locked down we have another fixture for your daily diary: A Q+A with the Opposition leader after each Covid update, at about 1.40pm weekdays.

She may wish to push it back slightly, given that the prime minister usually goes until 2pm.