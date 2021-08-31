MPs attending Parliament in alert level 4 will have to social distance by 5 metres

National MP Louise Upston said she’ll comply with the 5-metre social distancing rule during question time in Parliament today.

MPs attending Parliament under alert level 4 will have to adhere to Speaker Trevor Mallard’s wishes for them to sit 5 metres apart.

National MP Louise Upston said she understood the need to be safe but Mallard’s 5-metre rule was “ridiculous”.

“He’s insisting on 5-metre spacing, I don’t know how he came to that, you’d have to ask him.

“Many other essential workers at Parliament for the last two weeks have been using 2 metres and have not been required to use 5 metres.

“But he [Mallard] is making the rules and we will adhere to them.”

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: How Parliament will run while country is in lockdown

* Covid-19 NZ: Māori Party boycott in-person Parliament under lockdown, express fury at National and ACT for rejecting virtual option

* Parliament back in the flesh?



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party leader Judith Collins will travel from Auckland to attend Parliament in Wellington.

Trevor Mallard replied to questions on the 5m rule and said essential workers had been wearing masks and social distancing at 2m.

Those MPs attending Parliament when it resumed today under level 4 would not be masked.

“They will be speaking with some volume which is a real risk. There will be at least one member from Auckland [Natonal’s leader Judith Collins] present.

“The 5-metre rule is a compromise. Scientific evidence is that the virus can move up to 10 metres in the air.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard said MPs will not be wearing masks in Parliament, so 5 metres is needed to keep everyone safe.

Labour was allowed to have five MPs attend Parliament and one MP each from ACT, the Green Party, and the Māori Party were allowed to attend if they wished.

The Greens and the Māori Party had said they would not attend under level 4 because it was not safe.

National was sending five MPs but was allowed only three in the chamber at a time.

Mallard said the ratio of MPs allowed to attend Parliament was “proportional to seats” each party had.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Collins speaks to reporters in Parliament on Monday. National plans to hold daily press conferences.

Upston, the MP for the Taupō electorate, had been working from home near Cambridge but travelled to Wellington on Monday.

She will be at Parliament this week along with Judith Collins and the party’s deputy leader Shane Reti, National MPs Michael Woodhouse and Todd McClay.

“We will meet to determine what questions we will ask and then head into question time as usual at 2pm.”

National planned to ask about the vaccine supply, asking whether it’s true the vaccine could run out next month.

“There are questions around vaccination of essential workers, saliva testing, rapid testing which we’ve been calling for for some time and clearly that needs to be done urgently now.

“People will also want to know how long we will be in level 3, what the step-down process will be and for those in the South Island, what will be required for them to move to level 2.”

National rejected a proposal for a virtual Parliament because Upston said the system had not been tested in New Zealand.

“The Government and the Speaker have not made any changes to the way we operate to allow the virtual Parliament to be trialled which is why we are sitting in person, in Parliament.”

National favoured restarting the Epidemic Response Committee set up during the first lockdown, a cross-party committee chaired by the leader of the opposition.

“But the Government wouldn’t permit the committee to return, which was a very good tool to scrutinise the decisions being made.

“It also gave a voice to many organisations and individuals the Government wasn’t listening to directly, to put forward some ideas and solutions.”

Upston said she did not see a problem with Collins leaving Auckland to attend Parliament in Wellington.

“Under level 4, essential workers have the ability to travel. The prime minister came down from Auckland at the start so I don’t see it’s any different for the leader of the opposition.”