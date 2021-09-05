Covid 19: 20 new cases in the community on Sunday

A man with Covid-19 who allegedly absconded from a quarantine facility posed no risk to the public, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says.

The daily Covid-19 numbers reported by the Government continue to provide good news as the nation looks ahead to start stepping down alert levels.

At the 1pm update on Sunday, delivered by Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director General of Heath Dr Ashley Bloomfield there were 20 new cases in the community, all in the Auckland region.

There are 30 cases so far unlinked to a current cluster, down from 59 a week ago.

38 people are in hospital, 6 are in an ICU and four are being ventilated.

Of the 20 cases, six were infectious while in the community.

There were no unexpected results in wastewater testing reported.

There were more than 77,000 vaccine doses administered on Saturday.

On Monday, Cabinet will decide on alert levels for the rest of the country outside of Auckland. At this stage Auckland will remain in level 4 lockdown until midnight Monday, September 13.

The decision will be announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at 4pm on Monday.