MPs accelerate new terrorism laws, despite protest from Greens and ACT

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster share detail about an attack at a supermarket in Auckland.

An overhaul of terrorism laws has been accelerated by a committee of lawmakers, despite protest from the Greens and ACT parties.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in the wake of a terror attack in Auckland on September 3, said the Government would pass stronger counter-terrorism laws by the end of the month – much faster than previously anticipated – as “the public have had their say, and now Parliament must act”.

MPs on the Justice Select Committee, which has a Labour majority and had been hearing public submissions on the Government's counter-terrorism bill first introduced in April, resolved on Thursday to submit the revised bill to the House for a second reading.

The Green and ACT parties have become unlikely allies in their opposition to the fast-tracking of the bill, both warning that new criminal offences for terror planning could be harmful if rushed.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government will pass new terror laws with urgency.

National Party leader Judith Collins, whose party has backed passing the bill with urgency, has asked the Government to go further than the law change, requesting that Ardern open a public inquiry into the attack.

The Government promised to boost counter-terrorism laws after the release of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque terror attacks, which highlighted a possible need for “precursor crimes”, or criminal offences for terrorism planning that could be used to disrupt attacks.

Such a provision does not exist under the existing Terrorism Suppression Act. Under this law, police had tried to charge the terrorist behind Friday’s attack with terror planning in 2020, but this was denied by a judge.

The proposed law change would also broaden the scope of what has been considered terrorist activity, provide warrantless search and entry powers in certain circumstances, and create “terrorism control orders” which could place controls of convicted terrorists when they re-enter the community.

Despite assertions from the minor parties that the Government had shortened the “deliberation” phase of the select committee process by two months, Ardern has this week said the bill had gone through a “full select committee”.

Labour MP Ginny Andersen​, who chairs the Justice Select Committee, said on Thursday the committee had finalised the bill’s return to the House, for a second reading.

She said claims the select committee had shortened its consideration of the bill were “misinformation”.

"The prime minister has wanted to speed things up and keep it going, yes, but it's not skimped on any process that any other bill would have.

"We were efficient ... We heard all submitters, we fully considered the department report. We've done each stage of the legislative process at select committee as any other bill would have done.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour MP Ginny Andersen, chairwoman of the Justice Select Committee, said they did not skimp on any process when considering the bill.

The revised bill would become publicly available in the coming days.

ACT leader David Seymour said, while ACT was not opposed to terror planning offences, they were a “major constitutional step” that needed proper debate.

He said, under criminal law, a person could usually only be punished a crime committed beyond reasonable – not for preparing to do something.

"In light of this attack, we should be taking longer to think about options.

"The Government says, 'We've heard from the public in the select committee'. That's technically true, but it's a bit cute because the deliberation phase of the select committee hasn't taken place.

"It's almost worse to ask people's opinions and not take the time to consider them, than not ask them at all.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour says Parliament should not rush new terror laws.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw said his party agreed there was a gap in the law, but extreme caution was needed as the bill could convict and punish people for crimes they had not yet committed.

He said such a law could further stigmatise marginalised communities, as the intelligence agencies “had a history of watching brown people but not white people”.

Shaw said despite it being “very rare” for Seymour and himself to agree, he was also concerned about the lack of deliberation over the bill in the select committee.

"Frankly, when it comes to these kinds of laws, given the potential for harm ... unless the Government believes that there is a clear and present danger that is about to be crystallised in the coming weeks which this piece of legislation would specifically prevent, then we think that we should take our time to get this right,” he said.

"Rather than to rush it through, be seen to be doing something in response to an event, and then get it wrong.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party co-leader James Shaw says new counter-terrorism laws had the potential to harm marginalised communities already heavily-scrutinised by intelligence agencies.

Collins, speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, said it had become “apparent” the Government had not prioritised the recommendations of the Royal Commission into the Christchurch Mosque terror attacks, which laid out how the Government could reform its counter-terrorism response.

A public inquiry into the Auckland terror attack was needed to provide accountability and transparency into the Government’s actions, she said.

“No work has been done on establishing a counter-terrorism agency, and this is a key recommendation of the Royal Commission.”

She did not think any law change, which had been “well-canvassed”, should wait for an inquiry.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party leader Judith Collins says there needs to be an inquiry into the terror attack in Auckland.

Ardern has not indicated the Government will seek a review of the attack, though she has said both a coroner’s and Independent Police Conduct Authority review will provide some answers.

Collins said she had also appointed senior National MP Mark Mitchell, a former security contractor, as the party’s spokesman on counter-terrorism.

Mitchell would “shadow” Minister Andrew Little, who is responsible for the Government's response to the Royal Commission into the Christchurch Mosque terror attacks.

PM's terror law haste

On Friday afternoon, September 3, a known supporter of the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis), Ahamed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen, walked into the New Lynn Countdown and injured seven people in a stabbing attack.

He was promptly shot dead by police, who had been surveilling him 24/7 since he had been released from custody 53 days prior.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland terrorist Ahamed Aathill Mohammed Samsudeen, who injured seven people in a supermarket attack, came to New Zealand seeking refugee status in 2011.

Crown lawyers had in July 2020 tried to prosecute Samsudeen under the Terrorism Suppression Act, claiming his online posting and purchase of a hunting knife amounted to planning of a terror attack.

But terror planning was not a criminal offence under the law. The Government had, after the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks in December 2020, promised to make it a criminal offence.

The Government introduced its proposed bill in April.

Ardern said last week that, amid concern about the threat Samsudeen posed to the community, the Government moved to expedite the bill at the suggestion of the police commissioner.

After this decision, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi called Andersen to seek to progress the bill. This phone call came on the morning of the attack.