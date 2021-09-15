Afghan women 'heartbroken' after pleas for help from New Zealand turned down

Members of Afghanistan's all-female de-mining team working in the Bamiyan province say they are disappointed New Zealand will not offer them assistance to leave the country.

A team of women who carried out dangerous work on behalf of New Zealand in Afghanistan say they are “heartbroken” and “disappointed” their pleas for help from the Government have been turned down.

The 25 women and two United Nations officials who worked with them appealed to New Zealand for assistance in August following the rise of the Taliban, hoping they could secure humanitarian visas the Government was offering to escape Afghanistan.

The women say their work – including clearing firing ranges used by New Zealand’s military during its time in Afghanistan – has made them targets of the Taliban, and one says she has already received direct threats.

But they have been told they do not meet the eligibility criteria for assistance “at this time”.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's Afghanistan Legacy

* New Zealand's Afghan allies were pleading for help for months

* 'No easy task': Government faces major hurdles to save Afghans hired by Defence Force from Taliban's advance



The Defence Force has confirmed it decided the women did not warrant resettlement as they were not employees and were assessed as not being at risk.

“It was unbelievable for me that a country such as New Zealand would say no to women who used to work for them and now are at great risk,” says one of the women. “I am quite disappointed and heartbroken.”

Another says they all have good memories of New Zealand’s armed forces and what they did for the security and welfare of the people of Bamiyan, where New Zealand’s Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) was based for 10 years.

“Here once again we need New Zealand’s help in evacuating. We are poor women who worked in your de-mining project and now are at risk of physical danger.”

Phil Johnson/Stuff Members of Afghanistan's all-female de-mining team were involved in clearing firing ranges previously used by New Zealand's Provincial Reconstruction Team.

The team, the first all-female group to carry out de-mining work in Afghanistan, have been helping with the effort to clear firing ranges previously used by the PRT.

They were ordered to stop work by the Taliban on August 14.

The contract to carry out the work was signed after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern demanded action in response to a 2019 Stuff Circuit documentary exposing allegations of civilian deaths and injuries on the former firing ranges.

Ardern, in the aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul last month, declared the Government would offer resettlement to Afghan nationals who were at risk due to former employment or a connection with the Defence Force, police, aid programmes, or the Operation Burnham inquiry.

The Government ultimately granted 358 resettlement visas under these rules. Ardern and her ministers have appeared unwilling to commit to providing further pathways to refuge for at-risk Afghans, as other partner nations involved in the two-decade long conflict in Afghanistan have.

DEFENCE FORCE/SUPPLIED A crowd of evacuees board a Defence Force Hercules in Kabul, Afghanistan, as part of an effort to airlift out New Zealand citizens, their families, visa holders, and Afghans under threat after the Taliban took over the country.

Despite her involvement in the clearance effort, a spokesman for Ardern declined an interview request and declined to comment, referring questions to Defence.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which managed the applications for resettlement, referred questions to the Defence Force.

Chief of Army Major General John Boswell was unavailable for an interview. A Defence spokesman, in a statement, said Defence was asked for information about the female de-miners after they applied for resettlement.

The woman were employed by the Organisation for Mine and Afghanistan Rehabilitation (OMAR), and therefore did not qualify for resettlement as they did not work directly with, or alongside, Defence, the statement said.

“This was a Government requirement for resettlement.”

The clearance project was about 75 per cent complete.

OMAR had informed Defence the security situation in Bamiyan was “stable”.

Because of this assessment, Defence had determined the women did not meet the Government’s criteria of their “safety or well-being of the applicant [being] at risk, based on their association with New Zealand in Afghanistan”.

A former deputy programme manager of the United Nations Mine Action Service in Afghanistan, Caitlin Longden, appealed to the Government for help on behalf of the women, and the two officials, because they were working on the New Zealand contract until they were stopped after the arrival of the Taliban in Bamiyan.

“These women have been held up by their communities and the international community as ambassadors for women’s meaningful participation and contribution to peace and security in Afghanistan,” says Longden.

“They have been vocal about the inclusion of women in the previously male-dominated arenas of peace, security and de-mining, and of their ability to do anything as well as their male counterparts, with the right training and support.”

But being outspoken in the past has now put them in danger, says Longden, particularly because most of the women are from the Hazara ethnic minority that is predominantly Shia Muslim, a group which has been persecuted by the Taliban and the terror group IS-K.

One of the women says in their work, they feel like “soldiers finding the enemy – explosives – and destroying them”. But against the Taliban, they felt powerless to do anything.

“I never thought that New Zealand would be this much apathetic towards female de-miners, and refuse any sort of assistance to us in this critical time,” she says. “I was thinking that New Zealand would be happy to do it as part of its humanitarian work for the people of Afghanistan.

“This was our only hope of getting out of this misery.”