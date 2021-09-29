Market access, investment rules hold up UK-NZ FTA as Trade Minister Damien O'Connor heads on trade trip

British High Commissioner Laura Clarke speaks about New Zealand's trading relationship with the UK, and how it's changed.

A lacklustre market access offer for New Zealand’s agricultural goods and the United Kingdom’s demands for investment rules are holding up the UK-NZ free trade deal, as Trade Minister Damien O’Connor prepares to fly to Europe for a hastily announced trade trip.

O’Connor will leave on Thursday on a second trade trip to Europe, and seemingly the UK, in a bid to resolve difficulties with both the UK and European Union’s free trade negotiations. He will also stop in Washington DC on the way.

There appears to be hope O’Connor will stop in the UK to negotiate with his new British counterpart, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, but whether this will occur remains unclear.

O’Connor was forced to announce the trip early on Tuesday afternoon, after the acting United States ambassador Kevin Covert posted on social media that he had a “great meeting” with O’Connor “on the eve of his visit to Washington DC”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Trade Damien O’Connor will travel to the US, UK, and possibly Europe in a trip he is yet to officially announce.

The minister’s trip comes during a fraught time. France, a key power in the EU, has fallen out with Australia over a submarine deal that went sour, just as the EU put free trade deals with Australia and New Zealand on the forefront of its Indo-Pacific agenda.

Both China and Taiwan – two countries at the heart of a flashpoint for regional conflict – have in recent weeks applied to New Zealand to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific (CPTPP), a major free trade that encompasses 11 Asia-Pacific nations. The United States, which has an ongoing trade war with China, has maintained its wariness of free trade deals.

O’Connor, on Tuesday afternoon, announced he would leave the country on Thursday to represent New Zealand at the G20 trade ministers summit in Italy that takes place in a week’s time.

New Zealand is not a member of the G20, a grouping of major economies, making this “an important and rare opportunity”, O’Connor said.

He would also be visiting Brussels, Paris, and stopping at Washington DC on route. Visits to Sweden and Ireland were also planned.

In Washington DC, he will meet with his counterpart, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in a meeting that was expected to be about maintaining the course of the US-NZ trade relationship.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade deputy secretary Vangelis Vitalis​​ would travel with O’Connor, as part of the “small” delegation of officials on the trip. All had been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 and would spend two weeks in managed isolation and quarantine when they return to New Zealand on October 15.

Despite a stop in the UK not being part of the official announcement, O’Connor earlier in the afternoon said he would “probably go through the UK” and spoke of the “tricky issues” that were yet to be ironed out in the UK-NZ free trade agreement.

LIZ TRUSS/Twitter Trade Minister Damien O'Connor bumps elbows with then-UK Secretary of Trade Liz Truss, at their meeting in London in June.

“Last time I visited, we were able to progress a number of those issues. We're back into that situation again now; we believe that it’s necessary to go and travel.”

O’Connor travelled to the UK in June to negotiate the free trade agreement direction with his British counterpart, with both countries settling on a deadline for reaching an “agreement in principle” in August – a deadline that was missed.

He now wanted to sign an in-principle agreement by the end of the year.

“We set an arbitrary deadline, we had high ambitions we worked officials very, very hard, we didn't quite get there. We both agreed that it's better to continue on to get a positive and valuable trade agreement,” O’Connor said.

“The issues are always the sensitive ones for us, its good access in the important areas of agriculture. But also we have some issues around services as do the UK, and their interests are primarily around services and investment.”

Stephen Jacobi, a former diplomat turned trade consultant, said he had spoken with the minister about the UK-NZ free trade deal in recent days, and the prospect of signing an agreement by the end of the year was “not bad”.

"There is a substantial deal on the table with this, and it's about trying to un-hook it, and that inevitably, at the end, means some difficult decisions. Difficult for us, difficult for them. That's in the nature of trade agreements.

"If we're going to do things that the British are going to see are painful, then we have to be prepared to do them here as well. We've made that point to the Minister as well.”

Jacobi said market access – the tariffs and quotas the United Kingdom would apply to New Zealand’s products – remained an issue. Australia had signed an in principle free trade deal with the UK in June, setting the standard for market access New Zealand was trying to achieve.

"It's about making sure that what New Zealand gets is, if not better than, then comparable to what Australia has got,” he said.

Investment rules in New Zealand were an issue for the UK. Jacobi said the UK wanted advantageous overseas investment rules that were as good, if not better, than what New Zealand offered to other countries, such as Australia and China, in similar free trade deals.

Sarah Silbiger/AP US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will meet Trade Minister Damien O’Connor.

However, if the rules were shifted for the UK “then we’d have to give it to everybody else”.

“In the case of Australia, they have the most, they have the most advantageous arrangements ... Australia is way ahead of everybody else. Then there's all the CPTPP partners, plus China, that have all the same.

"When you're dealing with China, you're dealing with a different sort of economy. So you'd be opening up New Zealand a lot more to even more Chinese investment.

“I think it would be a good idea. ... We actually desperately need more investment. But we'd actually be doing that without getting anything back from the Chinese. So maybe, you know, it may be it would be a big concession.”

Jacobi said the tone of a trip to Washington will have changed in recent days, with China applying to join the CPTPP.

"What was earlier a rather more gentle discussions has probably got much harder edge on right now. There's no doubt that [O'Connor] will make a pitch again for the Americans to look favourably on the CPTPP.”

O’Connor, speaking about China and Taiwan’s applications to join the CPTPP on Tuesday afternoon, said New Zealand was the depository nation for the trade deal, meaning “we take the applications”.

“We've always been encouraging other parties to join. It's not up to us.”

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Former diplomat Charles Finny. (File photo)

Former diplomat Charles Finny said O’Connor’s visit to the EU was “quite urgent” due to the upcoming elections among European nations.

“We have just had the German election, but there’s another big election coming up, the French election next year, also the French have the presidency next year for six months of the European Union. So if we can ge this finalised this year, it is ideal.”

He said the market access offers in the EU-NZ free trade deal still fell short of what New Zealand hoped for.

“It seems that officials have failed to make sufficient progress, so it’s going to need ministerial intervention.

“It’s a negotiation, both sides need to give some ground. If we can get an improvement on the market access side, for meat and diary in particular, that might allow us to, at a very minimum, get an agreement in principle – something we’re seeking with the UK.

The EU last week published its Indo-Pacific strategy, outlining how it would participate in the region, and completing trade negotiations with Australia and New Zealand was high on the list.

However, Australia earlier this month ripped up a contract to purchase submarines from France, as it signed on to a defence pact with the US and UK. The French were angered by the move, throwing into doubt the prospect of an Australia-EU deal being landed.

“A number of people were thinking that maybe the Australia-EU deal was going to be easier than the New Zealand-EU deal. Maybe because of this fact that’s not quite the case,” Finny said.