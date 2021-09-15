Judith Collins hits back at former staffer Janet Wilson over claims of a culture of fear and 'paranoid storms'

National leader Judith Collins has defended her performance as party leader and attacked former chief press secretary Janet Wilson, accusing her of unprofessionalism after the former comms flak claimed the leader presides over a culture of fear, is prone to “paranoid storms” and views media questions from young women as impertinent.

Wilson, who was originally employed as former National leader Todd Muller’s chief press secretary after the leadership coup that toppled Simon Bridges in May last year, launched the broadside on Collins in a podcast with The Spinoff, which was published on Wednesday morning.

“She demands complete loyalty and focus from her caucus, which is what any leader should do. And then she, herself personally, doesn’t display that same focus on what the real issues are,” Wilson told the Spinoff.

“Fear is a very big operative word here.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Judith Collins. Question time in the House of Representatives debating chamber.

Wilson writes a regular column for Stuff, publisher of this website. Her first column published in June slammed the direction of the National Party under Collins’ leadership.

“That’s part of the problem of her leadership, I believe, that she is consumed. As I said in the piece, she prizes loyalty above all else. But then her ugly stepsister, paranoia, steps in, and she has these almost paranoid storms,” Wilson told the Spinoff.

In a livestreamed interview with Stuff on Wednesday morning, Collins defended herself, slamming Wilson for being unprofessional after being generously employed.

“It is a very odd thing to say, actually, I think that shows an unprofessionalism that I wouldn't have expected – not expected from someone who had been employed in a very generous way.”

She also claimed that Wilson was Muller’s hire and that it was too close to an election to replace her “partway through a campaign”.

“One of the things you say is that, you know, you're talking about someone who was with us for a matter of months, brought on by someone else who was desperate to get someone to be the chief press secretary because he had lost [staff] with the coup that he had been part of.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson, Judith Collins’ former chief press secretary.

“I'm not going to speak to Janet Wilson – she'd never worked here before, she wasn't used to Parliament. It's a very, very hard environment when it comes to hours, long hours, the sorts of things and people react different ways.”

Wilson also took aim at Collins’ comments last week that public health specialist Dr Siouxsie Wiles was “a big fat hypocrite”.

“I think Friday’s speech to the National Sāmoan Group on Siouxsie Wiles was completely unacceptable for a National party leader. Completely unacceptable. The fact that she is still working her bag of tricks with the likes of Cameron Slater shows us that she’s learnt nothing since 2014,” Wilson said.

Wilson was generally considered to have been a professional media operator during her time with National, working on what she herself called a “suicide mission”. National only gained 25.6 per cent of the party vote, half that of Labour.

The National leader dismissed Wilson’s criticism as that of a disgruntled former employee who she let go as soon as possible.

“Well I think that Janet Wilson is someone who was Todd Muller’s secretary, I kept her on when I was forced to take over when he resigned for health reasons, and she’s not someone who I re-employed. So I think we just need to leave it at that,” Collins said.

“It's unfortunate that someone has made those comments and, but I'd say that, look, that's up to her, I haven't read those comments.”

Wilson confirmed to Stuff that she did not seek to extend her contract, which expired on 18 October 2020, the day after the election. She said she had informed the party that she would not seek an extension prior to the election.

“I think in Judith’s world, there is a hierarchy. And if you are seen to break the hierarchy and be impertinent enough to be asking questions as a young woman, then that’s beyond the pale as far as she’s concerned,” Wilson said.

When asked if she presided over a culture of fear in the National Party, Collins demurred, saying that under her leadership there was “actually very much a culture of working hard for New Zealanders”.

The comments will heap further pressure on Collins, who leveraged a small rump of support in the National Caucus into the leadership after Todd Muller’s abrupt resignation last July.

The party has been languishing the polls, failing to hit above 30 per cent in public polls since the last election.