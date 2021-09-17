Investigation into name suppression disparities suggests justice not colour-blind

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern comments on the Auckland couple who flouted Covid-19 lockdown rules and flew to Wanaka from Auckland.

EDITORIAL: The two-day drama of the so-called Wānaka couple put the spotlight on the rights and wrongs of name suppression.

The Auckland couple, recently named as William Willis and Hannah Rawnsley, broke their city’s level 4 lockdown when they drove to Hamilton and flew to Wellington, then Queenstown, before reaching their final destination, a holiday home in Wānaka.

123RF Picturesque Wānaka is in the news as the location of an infamous level 4 lockdown breach.

The couple sought and were granted interim name suppression, before abandoning their bid. For a public already fuming about rule-breakers, it only added to a sense that the wealthy can afford a level of justice and protection unavailable to the less privileged.

In a classic illustration of the “Streisand effect”, in which secrecy only increases the public’s desire to know, the suppression of the names of an otherwise unknown pair became almost as controversial as the breach itself.

READ MORE:

* Why Wānaka couple got name suppression before being charged with lockdown breach

* Wānaka lockdown breach: Judge grants interim order on pre-charge basis



No more needs to be said about that incident. But it makes a RNZ investigation into name suppression disparities even more timely and relevant.

The analysis of Ministry of Justice figures shows that, in 2020, Māori were charged with 41 per cent of crimes but accounted for just 18 per cent of those granted interim and final name suppression. By contrast, Pākehā were charged with 36 per cent of crimes but made up 68 per cent of those given interim and final name suppression.

These numbers did not include automatic name suppression granted to protect the identity of victims.

Name suppression is often sought because identification would lead to “extreme hardship” for the person involved. This tends to be interpreted as the kind of reputational damage that could make it difficult for someone to earn a living.

There is an argument that judges find it easier to recognise “hardship” when it applies to well-off and high-profile members of society and are less capable of recognising what “hardship” might mean to the already underprivileged.

The question, raised in the RNZ story by Auckland criminal lawyer Fletcher Pilditch​, is whether courts have the cultural competence to understand what a Māori defendant's reputation means within their whānau or wider network.

Are Māori applying for and being denied name suppression more often? That is hard to establish as there is no data on how many applications are turned down. Without those figures, it is harder to prove bias.

But as University of Canterbury Dean of Law Professor Ursula Cheer​ has explained, whenever there is discretion, there can be bias. Bias can also be unconscious.

Some might see a pattern. As Stuff columnist Max Rashbrooke​ wrote recently, an academic study found that the average welfare fraudster stole around a quarter of the average tax fraudster’s take, but the welfare fraudster was three times more likely to be jailed. Judges spoke positively about the good character of white-collar criminals, while condemning beneficiaries.

Rashbrooke thought this reflected judges’ social background, as tax fraudsters may come from the same social circles.

Privilege might work in a more roundabout way. As South Auckland lawyer Kingi Snelgar​ told Stuff this week, in relation to the Wānaka case, those who can afford a Queen’s Counsel have more options and influence at hand that those who use a legal aid lawyer.

As Cheer argued, “it takes a tenacious and really strong lawyer to keep arguing about suppression. Suppressions are supposed to be granted exceptionally, they're not meant to be granted easily. So you do have to make good strong cases to get them.”

In short, being able to afford a good lawyer confers an advantage.