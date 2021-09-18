Songs can keep one of our languages alive

On The Detail podcast, Emile Donovan talks to Hēmi Kelly, who helped Lorde translate Te Ao Mārama. He says there’s a lot more to it than just translating words.

EDITORIAL: It may have been by accident or by design that New Zealand rock band Alien Weaponry were written up in prestigious heavy metal magazine Kerrang this week.

The timing matters because, as the magazine explained, “Alien Weaponry are bringing Māori mythology to the masses”, and “they sing more than half of their songs in their native language of te reo Māori”, and of course this happens to be Te Wiki o te reo Māori.

Supplied Heavy metal band Alien Weaponry have been feted in Kerrang magazine.

Impressively, the UK-based Kerrang managed to get all the macrons right.

A decade or two ago, this might have seemed gimmicky, but heavy metal music has diversified, while ideas about what constitutes Māori music have also expanded.

Māori Language Week launched in 1975, three years after a petition called for the language to be saved. The Kōhanga Reo movement followed around a decade later, and Māori Television began in the early 2000s.

Yet it took several decades for Māori Language Week to be fully embraced by Pākehā-led, mainstream New Zealand, including media outlets and other corporations.

It helps that, as former Ngāi Tahu chairman Tā Mark Solomon​ puts it in a new book, Mana Whakatipu, “it is cool to be Māori these days”. This important cultural shift has come only in the past five years.

For those resistant to heavy metal, other te reo songs have been available for Māori Language Week. Six60’s “Pepeha”​ is a bilingual track with a didactic and educational purpose. Stan Walker​, Anna Coddington​ and Che Fu​ also have te reo songs on offer.

But Lorde overshadowed them all with a five-song release of te reo translations from her album Solar Power. The title song was poetically rendered as “Te Ao Mārama”, or “World of Light”.

Lorde’s massive international profile means that these five songs will accumulate more streams, YouTube views and media attention than all of 2021’s other te reo releases combined.

But that fact creates its own issues. There has been a backlash from some Māori who see Lorde’s embrace of te reo as a form of tokenism or appropriation, and feel a sense of trauma when they hear the translations of her English-language songs.

As Te Pahipoto (Ngāti Awa)​ commentator Morgan Godfery​ wrote in The Guardian this week, “hearing the language, especially in the mouth of a Pākehā person, is a reminder of its absence in your own”.

But some pragmatism is required, as Godfery explained. If we wait for the perfect circumstances to arrive, we might as well sign the language’s death certificate. For the language to survive, non-Māori must be allowed to speak it, and sing it.

The renewed visibility of te reo, and the increasing appearance of Māori words in New Zealand English, makes it easy to forget that te reo was classified as a vulnerable language by Unesco.

The controversial He Puapua report includes ideas that could help te reo to be a flourishing language in a fully bilingual government by 2040.

But sadly, such ambitions are often misinterpreted as “separatism by stealth”. Te reo is more than just a language in New Zealand. It is also a political football.

The revival of the debate this week over the dual naming of New Zealand and Aotearoa, based on a Māori Party petition, is a perfect example of this. A proposal that should be politically neutral and fairly straightforward is loaded with grievance and misunderstanding.