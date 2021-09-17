Covid-19: Govt considers rules against paper contact-tracing data misuse, a year after concerns raised

Sandra Goudie says news of snap lockdown will probably not make her scan the tracing QR codes more often.

The Government plans to look at whether it needs to create guidelines regarding paper-based contact tracing systems.

It comes a year after the Privacy Commissioner first raised concerns over the safety of information used for test-and-trace efforts.

Privacy Commissioner John Edwards​ on Friday said many businesses were still using a sheet or register in public-facing positions. This caused privacy breaches after record keeping for pandemic contact tracing became mandatory last Tuesday. He has raised similar issues over the past year.

Contact tracing expert Andrew Chen, a research fellow at the University of Auckland’s Koi Tū Centre for Informed Futures, said he had been raising concerns with the Government since January.

“It is a bit of a frustration as it is something which should’ve been sorted before mandatory contact tracing came into place,” he said.

A Christchurch resident was left feeling uneasy on Tuesday after he was contacted by a Christchurch supermarket shortly after signing in using its paper-based contacting tracing sheet.

The man, who did not want to be named, said he found a wallet in the supermarket car park and picked it up to take to the city’s central police station.

Shortly after, he received a phone call by a customer service staff member accusing him of stealing the wallet.

“I was really quite alarmed... What concerned me was how he managed to get my phone number,” he said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Concerns have been raised about the privacy around contact tracing guest registers which customers are being asked to fill out when entering premises. (File photo)

Although he could not be sure staff used the contact tracing sheet, he said he did not leave anything else that would identify his number. He used cash and did not use any promotional cards.

He had been extremely diligent with signing in throughout different alert levels and used the paper form as he did not have a phone.

The supermarket incident made him feel uneasy about signing in, and he worried it would discourage others from wanting to sign in.

“I’d hate to see people stop now.”

Last year, two women were contacted or harassed after their details were taken from a paper contact tracing register and there were also reports of businesses using information given through contact tracing for marketing purposes.

About 20 per cent of adults were digitally excluded, which meant they did not have internet access or a phone and were more likely to use a paper-based register. Most were elderly and many were from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

Others might not want to give their information for fear it could be given to the police, so it was important people felt their information was safe, Chen said.

“We still want drugs dealers and their customers to contact trace,” he said.

Chen outlined the potential for public agencies, as well as private businesses, to misuse the data in an open letter published on September 2 and signed by more than 120 experts and academics.

He said it was important the Government acted before something went wrong.

In Western Australia, urgent legislation was introduced after police used QR code check-in information as part of a murder investigation.

He had also written to the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet to ask for changes, and had been told he could meet with Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the Government would look at whether further guidelines were needed.

“It's worth us following up to see whether we need to pursue any further guidelines around it,” he said.

Businesses must display QR codes or have paper registers and are legally required under Privacy Act 202 to ensure the information is kept safe.