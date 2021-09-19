Afghan interpreters say family members 'on the run' from Taliban

Mohammad Ferozi and Raza Khadim are among former Afghan interpreters living in Hamilton.

Interpreters who worked along the New Zealand Defence Force are heading to Wellington to push their case to have family members removed from Afghanistan.

Raza Khadim served with Kiwi soldiers from 2003-13 and said most of the interpreters’ families were now “on the run” trying to hide from the Taliban.

“We know everyone in Afghanistan has a threat to their life now.

“But in our case, we were the ones who went out on the front line with defence forces helping conduct military operations against the Taliban.

READ MORE:

* Former Kiwi soldier pleads for visas for Afghan allies

* Confusion in Afghanistan around who's eligible for New Zealand mercy flight

* Afghanistan: Number of stranded New Zealanders doubles to 104



Stuff Afghan interpreters Nawidullah Atayee, Ali Abdul Ghani, Mohammad Ferozi and Raza Khadim at the Hamilton Combined Returned Services Club after Anzac Day commemorations in 2018.

“We were the people who helped arrest them and now they are in power so you can imagine what we fear might happen to our families still there.”

Khadim, 38, now lives in Hamilton. There are 44 former interpreters now living in New Zealand, most had served with Kiwis in the Bamyan province.

They arrived on a special refugee support category visa which allowed them to bring one family member into the country.

“The second category allows us to bring in parents and siblings that do not qualify for the first category and the problem is, we started applying for those back in November 2017.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Amin Vakili worked for the Afghanistan government before he moved to New Zealand in 2012. He still has family near Kabul, who he has been unable to contact since the Taliban came through.

“Now it’s almost November 2021 and so far only three people have managed to get family out of Afghanistan on that second category visa.

“So 41 one us have had no family members come here through legal processes.”

Khadim said it was now critical the Government take a serious look at processing those applications given the threat to their families because the Taliban was now in control of Afghanistan.

Talking on the phone on the drive to Wellington on Sunday, Khadim said there were about 16 former interpreters meeting in the capital.

The group did not have an appointment with ministers but knew there was a Cabinet meeting on Monday which would be their best chance to “grab a couple of minutes”.

Ideally, they would like to speak to the Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi.

“We’ve been trying to reach out to the Government requesting help for our families since August 18, that’s when we tried to make first contact and they have never responded.”

Khadim, like the rest of New Zealand, watched in horror as television news reports came in showing the Taliban conducting door-to-door searches for people who worked with US, New Zealand and other allied countries.

“We are really scared for our families, most have changed cities and they are now on the run.

“We know Kris Faafoi is busy and the prime minister is busy too but we just want to speak to someone who can hear our plea, we just want a response.”