Grant Duncan, the academic behind Stuff-Massey University Election Survey, wins top Australasian award

The academic behind a collaborative survey between Massey University and Stuff has won a top Australasian award for the asking of controversial questions to test the mood and opinions of the public before the 2017 and 2020 elections.

Associate Professor Grant Duncan, who teaches political theory and New Zealand politics, received the inaugural Australasian Council of Deans of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities Prize for Engagement and Public Communication for designing and leading innovative online surveys and op-ed columns.

The survey, which got more than 70,000 responses last year, highlighted the issues New Zealanders were most worried about, the real-life impacts of Covid-19 and helped shape the The Press Leaders Debate.

It also revealed the breadth of opinion within some communities and showed the dangers of typecasting people, he said.

SUPPLIED Massey University associate professor Grant Duncan has won a top award. (File photo)

Many called for the removal of colonial statues last year as part of anti-racism protests related to the Black Lives Matters movement. But more of Māori surveyed were in favour of leaving the statues than taking them down, “by quite a big margin”.

“We asked what’s your opinion about removing statues and of those who ticked the Māori box, the range was quite wide,” he said.

“You shouldn't make generalisations about a persons' opinion based on their ethnicity.”

He also designed the survey to detect populist sentiment. It revealed about 1 in 10 New Zealanders wanted Donald Trump to win a second term as US President in 2020. In New Zealand terms that would be enough support to put the divisive former leader into Parliament here.

“There was a surprising level of Trump support,” he said. “But then we were able to say well what do these people think, half of them were National Party supporters.

It helped people to understand some behaviour of National Party leader Judith Collins and her predecessor, Simon Bridges, he said.

“Bridges and Collins have toyed with imitating the Trump thing – following up one insult unapologetically with another. But it is a losing strategy as it’s not as popular in New Zealand as in the US," he added.

The survey also stood out from other polls which have frequently got things wrong, he said. This perhaps speaks to how polls often struggle to get a hold of younger sections of the voting public and were often skewed towards the views of conservative men.

“Two polls have Chlöe Swarbrick running third in Auckland and guess what, she won,” he said.

A surprising result was that most New Zealanders, regardless of political persuasion, disagree with the statement that we should be making it easier for foreign investors to buy land in New Zealand, he said.

“The other one that surprised me a little bit was most people across all political parties agree with the statement that we should recognise the economic value of voluntary caring and community work.”

Grant said the award was recognition for asking difficult questions and contributing to public debate amid cancel culture.

“We can have a more civilised public debate about these issues,” he said.

“It is disturbing that people are so intolerant of other people’s opinions.”