Desperation grows as Government yet to make decisions on plight of Afghans

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a bombing at Kabul airport has forced the end of New Zealand's current evacuation mission in Afghanistan.

Desperation is growing for Afghan New Zealanders watching from afar as the Taliban raids homes, families go into hiding, and their calls for help from the Government go unheeded.

More than 15 former interpreters who worked for New Zealand’s Defence Force in Afghanistan stood outside Parliament on Monday, wearing medals and holding signs saying “We served now we need help”, and “Please talk to us for five minutes”.

The interpreters want the Government to move forward on immigration applications for their family members, who remain in Afghanistan. No Government ministers met the group at Parliament on Monday.

“What we did as an interpreter back in Afghanistan when coalition forces were there, we were the infidels for them [Taliban], because we were traitors, we were supporting foreign forces,” Raza Khadin, one of the interpreters, said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Raza Khadim, left, and Nawidullah Atayee, former Afghan interpreters who helped NZ troops, protest on the forecourt of Parliament. They wanted a minister or Prime Minister to come and talk to them about getting their families back with them in NZ.

READ MORE:

* Afghan interpreters say family members 'on the run' from Taliban

* Former Kiwi soldier says Taliban already hunting down Afghan allies

* New Zealanders told to stay away from Kabul airport due to terror threat



“If they [Taliban] can't find you, they will find someone you love, either to get to you or to punish you.”

The Government has been taking advice on the next phase of its efforts to evacuate more than 400 New Zealand citizens and Afghans with visas from Afghanistan and surrounding countries, after an airlift effort that ended in late August helped evacuate more than 300 people out of Kabul’s international airport.

Those stranded in Afghanistan are facing increasingly perilous circumstances as they wait for a decision. Two Afghans who had worked with the Defence Force, and were hastily granted visas in August, said they had run out money.

“We are anxious, still in limbo. It's hard for us to endure it,” said one, who Stuff has agreed not to name due to security concerns.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Afghan interpreters, who helped New Zealand soldiers, protest on the forecourt of Parliament. They wanted Government minister to talk to them about getting their families back with them in NZ.

Beyond this group, the Government has appeared wary of extending its offer of refuge, including for family members of Afghan New Zealanders who have already completed immigration applications.

Crown lawyers continue to fight a High Court case against Community Law, which has attempted to force immigration authorities to process “decision ready” visa applications for a group of Afghans with family in New Zealand.

The more than 30 interpreters who were resettled in 2013 have been asking the Government to progress family reunification visa applications. Some interpreters had first filed applications as early as 2017, but applications have not been granted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former interpreter Nawidullah Atayee​ said the group wanted to bring their mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, and their children to New Zealand.

“There’s quite a number of people here who have got the application 90 per cent done, they’re just waiting for a visa to be issued,” he said.

Family members would be supported and housed by the interpreters, who all worked in various trades, he said, meaning they would not require Government or Red Cross resources to settle in New Zealand.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour was one of few politicians to speak to the Afghan interpreters on Parliament’s forecourt on Monday. He promised to ask the Government a question in the House about their request for help.

He said the Taliban had been searching the homes of some of the interpreter’s families, and his own family members had gone into hiding.

ACT leader David Seymour was one of the few MPs to speak with the interpreters on Parliament’s forecourt.

He said the group’s family members were at risk in a way that was poorly understood, and promised to ask the Government in the House, “What exactly have they done, and why haven’t they responded?”.

Seymour, later meeting the owner of a Mr Whippy ice cream truck outside Parliament as part of a political stunt, bought each of the interpreters an ice cream.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour gets Mr Whippy ice creams after inviting the business to Parliament. He had brought up the idea of Covid vaccination or testing buses using the same business model of Mr Whippy. Mr Whippy has been unable to perform regular business since the country went into lockdown.

Community Law chief executive officer Sue Moroney​ said there were now “quite a number” of this group in Pakistan and other neighbouring countries, some were in the capital Kabul, and some were hiding in Afghanistan’s mountains.

“The thing that binds them all is that they have family waiting for them here in Aotearoa, who could help them settle really quickly.

“And the other thing that binds them all is that they are in a precarious situation where they are running out of resources, because ... they're in hiding one way or the other, or they're in a country where they have no support base.”

She said there would be no need for a court case if the Government decided to resume processing refugee family reunification visas.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had, prior to a lockdown of the country in August, spoken to a group of the Afghan interpreters at Auckland University.

"We had a conversation about the plights of, in many cases, it's their extended family that they were looking to support to bring into New Zealand,” she said.

"We know there was more demand than we were able to meet [with the evacuation effort] and the time that we had available, and that's why we're working through next steps.”

A spokesman for the Immigration Minister, Kris Faafoi, said the Government was “aware” of the interpreters’ request.

“The Minister has written to the group to confirm that discussions around potential next steps are happening with partner countries, including further possible humanitarian contributions,” the spokesman said, in a statement.

“Work on further phases of help is complex, given the uncertainties in Afghanistan, and this will take some time to complete.”