Labour MP Kieran McAnulty’s famous old red ute put out to pasture

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty takes the Prime Minister for a ride in his famous red ute.

If anyone questions Kieran McAnulty’s​ loyalty to his dear old red ute, they need to hear what he did when someone tried to steal it.

As a young Labour Party contender for the Wairarapa seat back in 2016, McAnulty tackled a car thief to the ground on a Masterton St when he caught him trying to hotwire his car.

Over the years, McAnulty’s driven the beaten-up old Mazda Bounty hundreds of thousands of kilometres, but the Wairarapa MP has recognised that it’s time to put the most famous ute in Parliament out to pasture.

Taking up his own party’s Clean Car Discount policy, ironically nicknamed the ute tax, McAnulty has bought himself a plug-in hybrid SUV.

His 1997 Mazda, with 437,000 kilometres on the clock, us now up for auction on Trade Me, with proceeds to go to rural mental health charities.

Piers Fuller/Stuff McAnulty last year during his successful campaign to win the Wairarapa seat.

The Labour senior whip said he had always intended to buy another ute when this one reached the end of its life, but the incentive for electric vehicles was enough to convince him to choose a green alternative.

He has bought a 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, which he estimated would produce only 10 per cent of the emissions of his old vehicle.

“I’ve never owned a new car before, and I’ve never had one with air-conditioning.”

The thing he’s looking forward to the most about his new car is not having to bring a change of clothes.

“It gets pretty hot in Wairarapa in summer. I used to have to drive around with spare ironed shirts in the back to change into before meetings.”

The ute has been broken into three times, with fellow Parliamentarian cricket player Kris Faafoi’s​ match gear being stolen on the last occasion.

McAnulty is a keen sportsman and played for both the parliamentary rugby and cricket teams, which may have contributed to his skills in tackling thieves.

He said he was sad to let his beloved ute go, but had to face reality.

“When you’ve had it for 15 years and when you’ve literally fought in the streets of Masterton to keep it, you do become quite attached.

“I can’t imagine a car made today would last that long.”

The 36-year-old said the ute struggled to get past 80kmh and with an expansive electorate, it was becoming impractical.

Although still warranted and registered, it has plenty of faults, which are outlined in the auction listing.

These include: “No back door to the canopy, the heater only works at setting 3, the speedo isn't entirely accurate, very slow up hill, smokes out the back at times, and the radio sometimes pops out while you drive”.

McAnulty famously took Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for a drive on the 2020 campaign trail when the vehicle showed off all its character.