Covid-19: 90 per cent or higher vaccination coverage will bring fewer restrictions, Jacinda Ardern says

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says high vaccination rates in NZ would be a "game changer" in the Covid-19 response.

High vaccination rates where more than 90 per cent of people aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will bring fewer pandemic restrictions Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced, as Auckland faces at least two more weeks under lockdown.

Government will this week analyse Covid-19 modelling data to look at how vaccinations will impact what restrictions are needed to stop any future outbreaks, Ardern said. A successful vaccination programme is key to getting past using lockdowns to control an outbreak.

“You will have seen a lot of discussion overseas on the level of restrictions that are still in place and the level of hospitalisations where we have lower numbers [of people vaccinated]”, she said in a post-Cabinet announcement on Monday.

“You will have heard Dr Bloomfield saying he's aiming for 90 plus [per cent] of eligible New Zealanders, so that's the range in which we want to see people aspiring to. That's the kind of range that means we have fewer restrictions.”

READ MORE:

* Not worth diverting more vaccines to Auckland as shortage looms, experts say

* Covid-19: Ministers discussing how to re-start vaccine roll-out

* Covid-19 Auckland outbreak: How prepared are we for the coronavirus Delta variant in the community?



MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The Government wants more than 90 per cent of eligible people vaccinated against Covid-19. (File photo)

Ardern also brought some relief for Auckland which she confirmed would shift down to alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, with a review due on October 4. One part of the Waikato with three new community cases relating to an infectious remand prisoner who crossed the Auckland boundary will temporarily move into a "bespoke level 4” for five days. The rest of the country stays at alert level 2. This was despite another 22 community cases on Monday.

Ardern said the use of localised restrictions, such as the section 70 order requiring people in Mangatangi in northern Waikato to stay at home, get tested and monitor for any symptoms, was something other countries have used when they have finished vaccinations.

“Our public health officials, if they saw a flu outbreak in an aged care residential facility, have the ability to close it down and manage it. Likewise for other areas of work, if they see outbreaks of other infectious diseases they have the ability to take those local approaches,” she said.

About 73 per cent of eligible people have had one dose of the vaccine, while 38 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Ardern will give more information on the vaccination modelling this week.

“We will take the opportunity over the course of the week to delve into a little bit more detail as to what that modelling is showing us about what vaccination rates mean for restrictions in the future,” she said.