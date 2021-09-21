Covid-19: Government hikes fines for pandemic rule breakers to $12,000

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed the maximum fines for breaching Covid-19 rules will be increased.

The Government has significantly hiked fines for people breaking lockdown or others rules put in place to stop Covid-19 from spreading.

People who breach pandemic public health restrictions will from November face fines of up to $12,000 while companies could be fined up to $15,000 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday

It comes after several people abused their work exemptions to leave Auckland’s lockdown, including a couple who flew to Wānaka and a 53-year-old man who allegedly used a work exemption to travel to Christchurch to pick up a caravan.

“There has been the odd person that has broken the rules and put others at risk. Each breach of the rules risks Covid spreading so it’s important the penalties reflect the risk of the action,” Ardern said.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images People need to have a legitimate reason for travel during alert level 3 and 4 or else they will be fined. (File photo)

A person who intentionally fails to comply with a Covid-19 order, thereby committing a criminal offence, will be liable on conviction for a fine of up to $12,000 - up from $4,000 - or six months imprisonment.

That could include offences such as a travelling without permission, or travelling for a purpose other than what was permitted, from an alert level 4 or 3 area to an alert level 2 area.

A person who fails to comply with a Covid-19 requirement, such as wearing a face covering in places it is mandatory, will face a maximum infringement fee of $4,000 – up from $300 – or a $12,000 maximum court-imposed fine which has previously been as high as $1000.

Ardern said the earlier fines didn’t “properly reflect the significant social and economic impacts of a single case of Covid-19 getting out in the community and nor do they act as a sufficient incentive to play by the rules”.

When asked whether the Auckland man’s travel out of lockdown to pick up a caravan put the South Island at risk, Ardern said people “need to be responsible” and encouraged people to do the right thing.

The man was arrested by police in Wellington on Monday night as he was leaving the ferry terminal. It is believed he was driving back to Auckland with the caravan in tow.

At least 20 people have been charged with breaching lockdown rules in the past 12 days.

Christine Cornege/NZ Horse & Pony/Cornege Photography William Willis, who allegedly breached Auckland’s lockdown, pictured at the Norwood Cup in 2017.

Auckland couple William Willis and Hannah Rawnsley, who allegedly used essential worker exemptions to travel to a Wānaka holiday home from Auckland are yet to face any enforcement action but police on Tuesday said their investigations are continuing.

A number of people have absconded from managed isolation and quarantine including a man infected with Covid-19 who spent 12 hours on the run after leaving the Novotel Ellerslie facility in Auckland earlier this month.

At least two students breached the August lockdown by flying across the country without exemptions, including one who flew from Auckland to Dunedin.

Body corporates could also face $12,000 infringement fee or a maximum criminal offence fine of $15,000 for breaking the rules.