What's in a name? Aotearoa-New Zealand debate continues to simmer

National leader Judith Collins has backed calls for a referendum on the name of New Zealand, saying Kiwis are getting “tetchy” about the word Aotearoa being used without consultation.

ANALYSIS: Are you living in Aotearoa, New Zealand, or Aotearoa-New Zealand?

The debate over the country's name persists, simmering away in the backdrop of the pandemic-consumed political scene, a live issue for partisans concerned with the country's identity, a theme of press releases, petitions, and political musings.

Depending on which side of the debate you sit on – if you’re not just sat in the middle without a care – New Zealand is either being stealthily renamed Aotearoa, or Aotearoa is the true name of the country that has been hidden.

Parliament, where the country's identity is either celebrated or stifled by law and regulation, has been divided, or it’s ambivalent. It depends on who you ask.

For many the debate is a symbol of, or a “red herring” within, a wider conversation taking place about the future of the Māori-Crown relationship and New Zealand’s identity itself.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The name Aotearoa is already widely used, as this sign at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Hamilton shows.

The Aotearoa name change debate rose to the fore again more than a week ago, during Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori language week) when Te Paati Māori (the Māori Party) launched a petition. There are no prizes for guessing which side of the debate the indigenous-rights focused political party falls on.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said renaming the country was about “reclaiming and restoring” the stories of the country, and significance of the whenua (land).

“It's a story that's desperate to be told. It's a story that was deliberately interrupted and deliberately hidden,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says her team has been “buzzed out” by the response to the party’s petition about changing the country’s name.

“What we've seen in the petition is a huge amount of tangata whenua (Māori) but just as many tangata tiriti (settlers), who are really wanting to rebuild our nation, and indeed be a country that reflects the fact that there are two partners in Aotearoa.”

Ngarewa-Packer said her team had been “buzzing out” at the response to the party’s petition, which has received more than 60,000 signatures as of Thursday afternoon. They were aiming for 100,000 signatures.

“Out aim is to take into Parliament, take it across the steps ... We want it to be in select committee, we want it in the Hansard reports, we want to show our nation which parties would support this and which wouldn’t.”

An opposing petition launched by former deputy prime minister Winston Peters, launched in response to the Māori Party’s, had gained more than 8000 signatures.

“That says it all really, doesn’t it? It just sort of goes to show that, you know, we're not part of a twilight politicking. We're a part of the new dawn and the rising,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

Peters called out on social media for his followers to “defend our country’s name”. NZ First is, of course now a non-Parliamentary political party, which has for decades found degrees of electoral success by vigorously campaigning on race relations issues.

But Peters also wants to put the kibosh on suggestion Aotearoa is a meaningful, historical name for the country.

“Aotearoa was never the name our Māori ancestors gave to New Zealand, most certainly not in 1835 nor at the time the Treaty was signed in 1840 ... If truth and not myth is important then we will succeed.”

The validity of Aotearoa being used as a name for New Zealand is disputed.

Peters said Māori face a massive failure in housing, health and education. And along with New Zealand’s brand was critical for exports and wealth creation “so essential for underpinning domestic resources to pay for social wellbeing”.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF Former deputy prime minister Winston Peters has asked his supporters to “defend our country’s name”. (file photo)

“Ignoring that brand in the most competitive export environment in our history is simply lamentable.”

Petitions are a common method of rallying a party's political base around a cause, and also harvesting contact information for electoral campaigns in the future.

So far this parliamentary term, the Green Party has launched petitions for more support for tertiary students, for “Warrant of Fitness” standards for rental homes, for publicly-owned public transport, against a public sector wage freeze, for the equal distribution of Covid-19 vaccines globally, and for a ban on conversion therapy.

The National Party has run petitions for the launch of a trans-Tasman travel bubble, to “take the guns off the gangs”, against water regulations being placed on farmers, and for a road interchange in Melling, Lower Hutt.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff National launches its “Demand the Debate" campaign in July.

And it has also, in August, called for a referendum be held on the country’s name.

“My view is very clear, that, nobody should change the name of New Zealand without New Zealanders all having an equal say in it,” National leader Judith Collins said.

“People are feeling that they've not been consulted when the name of the country is being changed without their consent.”

Collins said she was comfortable using “Aotearoa-New Zealand”, but her preference was for the country to be called New Zealand.

National’s call for a referendum first came after National MP for Kaikōura Stuart Smith wrote a column for Stuff claiming a “de facto changing of New Zealand’s name to Aotearoa New Zealand by the Government and in the media”.

“Sir John Key had the courage to stand by his convictions and let New Zealanders decide whether we should change our flag ... the Labour Government to do is to advance an open conversation on this,” he wrote.

Smith’s concerns flowed from the Collins’ “Demand the Debate” campaign. In July, Collins launched the campaign with a claim the Labour Government was attempting to institute separatism between Māori and everyone else by stealth.

STUFF Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson says He Puapua is “not the plan” for co-governance.

At the centre of National's campaign over claimed separatism was the He Puapua report, a document produced by a working group, commissioned by government agency Te Puni Kōkiri, to outline what New Zealand needed to do to realise its commitments to a United Nations declaration on indigenous rights.

The document outlined a sweeping “roadmap” to meeting the commitment to the declaration, including ideas such as creating a Māori Senate, returning conservation land to iwi, and making te reo Māori a compulsory language. Some suggestions would fundamentally change New Zealand’s political landscape.

While some suggestions within the document, such as creating a Māori Health Authority, have already been enacted as Government policy, the Government has insisted He Puapua does not represent its vision for New Zealand’s future.

The notion that New Zealand might be headed down the path of separatism remains a front-and-centre concern in the farther reaches of right-wing politics. It has even hopped across the Tasman.

Last week, former ACT MP Muriel Newman, who heads a think-tank called the New Zealand Centre for Political Research, was interviewed on Australia’s Sky News channel. The outcome was an editorial segment from Andrew Bolt, a conservative host on the channel, who decried the “woke politics” leading New Zealand to “a form of apartheid”.

National’s colleagues in opposition, the ACT Party, holds similar concerns about “an agenda to try to remake New Zealand's constitutional underpinnings”.

But ACT leader David Seymour said Aotearoa versus New Zealand was actually a red herring in that wider debate.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour says the Māori Party’s petition to change New Zealand’s name is “gimmicky”.

“It's a gimmicky policy from a gimmicky party. The Māori Party should be worried about health, education, home-ownership, all of which are at abysmal levels for the people they claim to represent.”

Yet he said ACT would be “totally opposed” to any Government trying to stop people calling the country New Zealand, as it’s “a totally free choice”.

“The question is, what should be on official documents such as the currency and passport and driver licences? Well certainly on my passport it’s said Aotearoa-New Zealand since 2009, I think ... The world hasn’t ground to a halt.”

On the other side of the political spectrum, there’s a political party that already includes Aotearoa in its name.

However, the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand, more commonly known as the Green Party, does not have a position on what the country’s name should be.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party co-leader James Shaw says the party doesn’t have a position on whether New Zealand’s name should be changed.

“We haven't discussed it, but I think it's a great initiative of the Māori Party to put it up for debate. And I'll be interested to see how much traction it gets as a debate,” co-leader James Shaw said.

Within the Labour-majority Government, which has a strong Māori Caucus of Cabinet ministers and MPs, it’s clear there’s some enthusiasm.

Despite this, Minister of Māori-Crown Relations Kelvin Davis said there were no plans to “explore an official name change”.

“Te reo is an official language of our country, so people are free to use the word Aotearoa in any setting. More people are doing that, and I think it’s a good thing,” he said.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson, known for being outspoken, said he would love to see the country’s name changed, but right now there were other more overwhelming priorities, such as getting Māori vaccinated.

Tom Lee/Stuff Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson says he wants the country’s name to be changed, but now’s not the time for such a debate.

“Of course I completely understand how important names are and Aotearoa, in my view, absolutely reflects our history better, more so than New Zealand.

“However, I think if we are serious about nationhood then we need to take more Kiwis with us. We have already seen the allegations levelled against us, from the National and ACT party, that we are separatists and apartheid supporters. So, I ask the question, do we really want to go through all that again?”

He said the issue would only be “used as a platform” by the opposition parties to claim Labour’s Māori MPs “want to change your name next” or force all New Zealanders to have a Māori name “if they want to be true Kiwis”.

“It would be never ending and take up far too much time ... Good luck though to the Māori Party, they are running a great campaign for them but sorry, I won’t be signing.”