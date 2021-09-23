Former Labour Party minister Taito Phillip Field has died

Taito Phillip Field talks to the media after being remanded on bail at the Manukau District Court, in 2008.

Former Labour Party minister Taito Phillip Field, the first MP of Pacific Island descent, has died.

Field, 68, died on Thursday morning at Auckland Hospital, Stuff has confirmed.

The Samoan-born MP served as Minister of State and as associate minister of justice, pacific island affairs, and social development, under the Helen Clark Labour Government.

His political career was tarnished in 2007, when he was charged with corruption. He was jailed for six-years in 2009, on 11 charges of bribery and corruption and 15 charges of attempting to obstruct or pervert the course of justice.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged former Labour Party MP Taito Phillip Field's passing.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday afternoon said “everyone will be familiar with the latter part of his political career”.

“But, ultimately today, his family have lost him, and the first Pacific MP in New Zealand, and so I do want to acknowledge that.”

Field was born in Apia, Samoa, in 1952 and came to New Zealand at seven-years-old. His biography published by Parliament said he was married and had two children.

He was educated at Tawa College, in Wellington, and at Victoria University, before working at Treasury and as a union official. He was a Labour Party member from 1976 to 2007, and was the party’s first Pacific Island vice president.

Ross Setford Taito Phillp Field returns to Parliament after losing his seat in the general election in 2008.

Field was the first Pacific Island MP in New Zealand’s Parliament, being elected as the MP for Otara in 1993. He would serve as the MP for Mangere from 1996 to 2008.

During the Helen Clark’s second term, Field took up various ministerial positions outside of Cabinet. But, in 2006, Clark placed Field on leave after the police commissioner announced the MP was being investigated.

He was later charged for using Thai tradesmen to do work on his properties in Samoa and New Zealand in return for giving them immigration assistance, between 2002 and 2005. He was also charged with perversion of justice over evidence he gave to an inquiry into the matter.

He was expelled from the Labour Party in 2007 and ended his political career as an independent MP.

In 2009, he was found guilty of the corruption charges and, two years late, after a stint in prison for the corruption charges, Field told Stuff that being in jail had opened to his eyes “to a lot of things”.

Despite maintaining his innocence – saying in later years the undervalued work on his property was a discount between friends, not a bribe – an appeal against the corruption charges was dismissed by the Supreme Court later in 2011.

He continued to weigh in on politics, in 2012 saying the Labour Party was infested with homosexuality.