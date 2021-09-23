Gangs, plain language and journalists' sources: Seven new members' bills drawn out of Parliament's biscuit tin

The Clerk of the House David Wilson, and Alyson Groves from the House office draw the Members’ bill in the ballot today.

Seven new members' bills have been drawn out of Parliament’s favourite biscuit tin, ranging from protection of journalists’ sources, to improved surrogacy arrangements, and a plain language bill.

Private members' bills are bills that are proposed by members of parliament who are not part of the executive – either cabinet ministers or ministers, and parliamentary secretaries outside of Cabinet.

They are drawn out of a biscuit tin purchased from former retail chain Deka in the 1990s. On Thursday, seven bills were drawn out of the 68 which had been put up.

A private members bill can put pressure on the Government of the day, because they are not part of the Government’s legislative agenda, but can be politically difficult to either support or oppose.

In the last Parliament, the most prominent private members’ bill drawn was David Seymour’s End of Life Choice Bill, now Act, which eventually became law after a referendum held during the last election. It allows the option of assisted dying for eligible people who are terminally ill. It comes into force on November 7.

One bill that has been drawn this time is Simeon Brown’s bill that would make it illegal for Government money to go to gangs. It comes after the Mongrel Mob Waikato received funding from the Government to run a drug rehabilitation programme.

“Labour’s $2.75 million hand out to the Mongrel Mob shows Kiwis can’t simply expect governments will take taxpayer money seriously and make sure it doesn’t go to gangs. We’re going to have to legislate against it,” Brown said in a statement.

“Any New Zealander who needs drug and alcohol addiction rehabilitation should be able to access treatment. It is vital that rehabilitation is funded and effective. A gang which imports, makes, and deals drugs itself, is not an effective organisation for rehabilitation.

Another good retail issue is covered off by Rachel Boyak’s bill to promote the use of plain language in official documents and websites. Boyack, the new MP for Nelson, has proposed the bill based on a similar law passed by the US Congress in 2010 called the “Plain Writing Act”.

“This Bill promotes the use of plain English in official documents and websites. Comprehensible information from government organisations is a basic democratic right. Plain English must become the standard for all official public and private communication in New Zealand,” the draft bill says.

Another bill of note is Louisa Wall’s protection of journalists’ sources bill, prompted by the 2014 raid on author Nicky Hager’s home.

“New Zealand law currently contains a gap as to how this important protection is guaranteed in the case of searches by police, as demonstrated by the issues that arose in relation to the 2014 police search of journalist Nicky Hager’s home and property,” the bill says.

“Although the Search and Surveillance Act 2012 identifies the existence of journalistic privilege with reference to the protections laid out in the Evidence Act 2006, it contains no clear description as to the processes to be followed when this issue of privilege arises.

A full list of the bills drawn is below.

