Pacific leaders remember former Labour Party minister Taito Phillip Field

Former Labour Party minister Taito Phillip Field, the first MP of Pacific Island descent, has been remembered as a trailblazer and a man who served the Pasifika community well.

Field, 68, died on Thursday at Auckland Hospital, from natural causes.

He was the first Pasifika MP in New Zealand, representing Ōtara in 1993, and then Māngere from 1996 to 2008.

David Rowland/NZPA Former MP Taito Phillip Field listens to the jury find him guilty of 26 of the 35 criminal charges he faced in Auckland’s High Court in 2009.

Field served as Minister of State, and as associate minister of justice, Pacific island affairs, and social development, under the Helen Clark Labour Government.

In 2007 his political career was marred when he was charged with corruption. He was jailed for six years in 2009, on 11 charges of bribery and corruption and 15 charges of attempting to obstruct or pervert the course of justice.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio said the Pacific community was fully aware of Field’s demise in the political arena, but many would remember him as a person who fought hard for his people.

Sio said he was the chair for the Samoa Labour Party Branch in Ōtara in 1993 when Field was first elected into Parliament.

“We had been campaigning for many decades for a Pacific delegate in Parliament,” Sio said.

“It was early days then, but we were quite clear in our aspirations that once we got the first Pacific person into Parliament, many more would follow.

“He did just that when he broke electoral ceilings, and other MPs followed through.”

SIMON MAUDE / FAIRFAX NZ Manukau councillor Efeso Collins says Taito Field was a man who advocated hard for his south Auckland constituents.

South Auckland councillor Efeso Collins said he knew of Field from his own mother.

“I was in high school and Mum was heavily involved in the union. There were often times she had to go see the MP to get things signed and, from my recollection, he was someone she really looked up to and trusted.

“He was Pasifika and he spoke Samoan. There was a huge level of trust and pride for her to see that representation in Parliament.”

Collins said he met Field in 2016 at a church event, during his first term as an Auckland councillor.

“He took time out to really encourage me and I appreciated him for that. Taito achieved what he achieved by navigating a political system that was new to many of us, and he worked through and pioneered a journey and a pathway for many of us.”

South Auckland businessman Tuala Tagaloa Tusani said Field helped him when he was deported as an overstayer from New Zealand in 1999.

“I was 23 years old, and I had just started doing some community work in Favona. He must have seen something in me because he reached out and helped me,” Tusani said.

Tusani said the stand down period for a deportee was five years, but he managed to get a New Zealand permanent residency status in five months because of Field’s efforts.

“He’d fly out to Samoa several times to help me, encourage me. He wrote many letters to help me get back to New Zealand. He believed that I could be better, and I wouldn’t be where I am without him.”

Field was born in Apia, Samoa, in 1952 and came to New Zealand when he was 7. He is survived by his wife, Maxine, and two children.