Covid 19: How MIQ has become a political weapon

ANALYSIS: On Monday, over 26,000 people logged in to a website run by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. The website was the newly-launched MIQ “virtual lobby”.

It was a chance for any New Zealander overseas who wanted to come home to enter a lottery, run by the Government, to get a coveted spot in a Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facility (MIQ) and come home. There were 3000 spaces up for grabs.

The virtual lobby revealed two things. First, for the first time, it gave us a good sense of exactly how big the pent-up demand for New Zealand citizens coming back home is. It is big. The second is that it revealed the moral vacuum at the heart of the quarantine regime.

That is: New Zealanders have to enter a Government-sanctioned lottery to get home. People whose visas are running out – or have run out – in the countries they are in, will effectively be rendered stateless.

When discussing the results at post-cabinet in the Beehive theatrette on Monday afternoon, the Prime Minister had this to say.

“What’s really interesting to see, though, from those who were seeking vouchers today is the most popular demand [was] around those vouchers closest to Christmas and the new year,” Ardern said, happily implying that most people wanted to come home for holidays.

This followed up a similar remark from Covid-19 response Minister Chris Hipkins, a couple of weeks ago when announcing the new lottery system, which is mildly better than the previous system in which if you were lucky enough to be fast on the computer you could nab a spot. Hipkins implored New Zealanders overseas to please not come back for a holiday – because they might be taking the place of someone who really needed to come back.

Since when did the Government get to decide what was a good and bad reason for coming home to New Zealand?

In an opinion piece published by Stuff today, former prime minister John Key hit the nail on the head: “How is it that bureaucrats are deciding who gets to come home, while pretending the rest have been on an extended overseas shopping trip so deserve nothing more than being left to the mercy of a lottery? A lottery is not a public policy. It’s a national embarrassment.”

These are just the outward and visible signs of the political weaponisation of the MIQ system.

What has evolved over the past 18 months has been an effective arms race in which the nation's political class keenly led by the Government has fundamentally changed the nature of New Zealand by increasingly finding hostile and harsh measures to deal with Kiwis at the border.

One of the structural political problems of MIQ is that under the current elimination strategy, border management is what keeps the virus out. Every person coming back to New Zealand is considered a risk – because they are. Ashley Bloomfield is very fond of saying people aren’t the problem, the virus is. But when it comes to border management, people are the problem.

When pressed on the various heart-rending stories and tough circumstances created by this MIQ archipelago at the border, the usual political response from ministers is that Covid has made it tough for everyone, as if MIQ is simply the logical conclusion of a natural force over which New Zealand politicians have no control or agency.

And politicians are behaving rationally, including the prime minister. Both in the lead up to the election – and since – polling and focus groups have suggested that the majority of New Zealanders are very comfortable with the Government simply closing the border to everyone, including citizens. As one former senior politician said to me recently “they like it, you know, the public, they like the punishment aspect of it.” Many current politicians privately say the same.

The Government, to its credit, has maintained that as a point of principle, and a point of law, it supports the right of Kiwis to come home. It must have been tempting in the face of overwhelming public hostility to new arrivals to just try to find a way to close the borders and say “bad luck”.

But what exactly is that right worth, if you are not allowed on a plane, because you cannot get a spot in a MIQ?

The weaponisation of MIQ has been such that no political party has dared to oppose tougher measures. In fact, they are usually pushing for tougher ones, probing the Government's border management bona fides. Again, they are acting rationally, that’s because it is the point where Covid can come in.

There is no measure that is too tough.

Initially it was free, then pressure on the Government meant that many started to be charged. To paraphrase Donald Trump on stopping Mexicans getting into the US: Build a wall and make them pay.

The whole situation has also revealed a much darker side of the New Zealand body politic. When expats give interviews in media saying how hard and sickening it is to have absolutely no control over getting back, there is often a public backlash.

There is a significant popular undercurrent that some people had the temerity to leave NZ, and are coming back when the going is tough. The Government has also been fast and loose pushing the idea that going soft on MIQ (or with lockdowns in general) risks undermining the “sacrifices” New Zealanders here have made. As if it hasn’t been tough everywhere in the world over the past 18 months.

None of this is driven by personal animus; a number of ministers have close and immediate family members abroad they haven’t been able to see since the pandemic began.

But in the process of running this system, the Government has effectively created two classes of New Zealander: those onshore and those offshore.

New Zealand is unusual in the fact that – with Ireland and the Philippines – a large percentage of our citizens live elsewhere. And just about every political party is prepared to shaft those offshore to go up a point or two in the polls.

Since the 1980s New Zealand's entire economy has been set up on the basis of being plugged into global markets and harnessing its comparative advantage. That means that we make, or produce what we are good at and import the rest. So, for example, New Zealand no longer makes any cars but produces a lot more milk.

One of the things that we've imported, along with various sorts of cars, and manufactured goods are people. And not just people permanently but people to come in and do specific jobs.

In a small country with limited career opportunities, this is how it has to be.

But now, it’s not only Kiwis that can’t get in – neither can anyone else.

On Thursday we were presented with dubious modelling that over 7000 people would die if New Zealand opened the borders at a 75 per cent vaccination rate.

The rest of the world is now getting on with life and learning to live with the virus. In the new year New Zealand must learn to do the same.

But MIQ is now a part of life, and like any new thing the Government starts up, it can be very hard to get rid of, particularly because it is keeping us all “safe”.

The same politics which has MIQ so popular, will make it very difficult for both the Government – and opposition parties – to act in the national interest when the system finally starts to be dismantled.

In the meantime, the only thing propping us up is massive amounts of Government debt.