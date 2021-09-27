Invercargill candidate Basil Walker fined for not filing electoral returns

Basil Walker wanted to talk about Tiwai during the 2020 general election campaign.

A businessman who stood as an independent candidate for Invercargill in the 2020 election has been convicted and fined for failing to file electoral returns.

On Monday, Basil Walter Walker admitted a charge of failing to file a return of election expenses and donations with the Electoral Commission between October 2020 and February 2021.

He previously pleaded not guilty to the charge, and was to complete 40 hours of community work to receive a discharge without conviction.

He told Queenstown District Court Judge Michelle Duggan he had not completed the hours due to his workload.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill electoral candidate Basil Walker facing charge over expenses

* ACT leader David Seymour regrets not having Invercargill or Southland candidates for election

* Election 2020: Invercargill candidates for local MP

* Election 2020: Labour promises to keep Tiwai smelter open longer

* Basil Walker: an uncluttered approach to Tiwai



He would proceed to defend the charge if he had no other option, he said.

Judge Duggan instead offered him a $500 fine, which would also come with a conviction.

Walker, 69, accepted, pleaded guilty and said he was not concerned about the conviction.

“I haven’t got too many years left,” he said.

Stuff Walker appeared in the Queenstown District Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to the election returns charge.

A police summary of facts showed Walker had not filed his election expenses and donations by the deadline of February 17.

On March 3, an official from the Electoral Commission telephoned Walker to discuss the requirement.

Walker became abusive on the phone call, the court heard.

A follow-up email was sent and the matter was referred to police on March 11.

The maximum penalty that could be imposed was two years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of $100,000.

Walker has since filed the forms, declaring he spent $5278.57 on advertising during the election campaign.

Walker stood as an independent candidate in the Invercargill electorate at the September general election on a platform of trying to save the Tiwai aluminium smelter.

He secured 187 votes. National Party MP Penny Simmonds won the seat narrowly over Labour's Liz Craig with a margin 685 votes.

Walker grew up in Bluff but lives in Queenstown, where he was a key instigator of the Millbrook housing and golf development.

He also successfully pushed for free Herceptin treatment for breast cancer patients as his wife suffered from the disease.