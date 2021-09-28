Māori will take a century to catch up with Pākehā for life expectancy, new report finds

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Minister of Health Andrew Little respond to questions about the delay in construction of health infrastructure.

It will be 100 years before Māori life expectancy catches up with Pākehā while the wealthiest 10 per cent of New Zealanders can expect to live a decade longer than the poorest 10 per cent, new research has found.

Widening social and economic gaps are driving the nation’s health inequities, an issue successive governments have failed to address, according to a new report from the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS). It represents senior hospital doctors.

“The most expensive way to treat people is to wait until they are in hospital, and they need a hospital admission,” said executive director Sarah Dalton who presented the research to Health Minister Andrew Little at Parliament in Wellington on Tuesday.

Life expectancy at birth for Māori males was 73.4 years and for Māori females it was 77.1 years. In comparison, non-Māori males are expected to live to 80.9 years, while non-Māori females are expected to live to 84.4 years. Current trends show the gap won’t be closed for a century, according to the report.

Sarah Dalton from the ASMS gave Health Minister Andrew Little the association's report on health inequality.

It made a number of recommendations to reach health equity by 2040 such as making general practice free, extending free childhood education to 1 to 2-year-olds as well as better planning to address chronic workforce shortages. More than 200 health professionals contributed to the report.

“Eighty per cent of the solutions to ongoing health issues sit outside the health system,” she said.

“They're in warm, dry affordable housing, let’s make the living wage the minimum wage, let’s lift people out of poverty, let’s make it so that benefits lift people up, let’s look at access to primary health care, whether that’s a dentist, GP or physio... if people can get that level of care when they need it, at little or no cost, that would bring a massive return to our economy.”

Little said the research should “worry us all” and that the Government’s major restructure of the health system through abolishing all 20 district health boards and replacing it with a single health organisation and a Māori health authority would go towards addressing inequality.

He said the report would contribute to any decisions, but things like making GPs free wasn’t something the Government was looking at doing.

“We haven’t gone that far at this point,” he said.

“It’s a big problem and a big challenge. I don’t have any specific solutions at the moment, but it is a big problem I want to address.”

He said solutions were needed from outside the health system, but the Government was focussed on adequately funding it first.

“That is the challenge of the Government overall... free school lunches for kids is an overall part of that, making childhood education available at an earlier age remains an aspiration,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ED specialist Dr Tanya Wilton was with Sarah Dalton when she gave the report to Health Minister Andrew Little.

“We are very much focussed on, that the additional funding we need for other parts of health are there before we look at significantly extending mandates at the moment.”

Dr Tanya Wilton, an emergency department specialist at Hutt Valley District Health Board, said people were struggling to get care at every step in the over-stretched health system, while people from deprived backgrounds were getting sicker at a younger age.

She had cared for two women in their 30s from deprived backgrounds who both had diabetes while one had had a stroke and the other also had cancer. Both had struggled to get care in a timely way.

“I think the inaccessibility of the health system, overbooked primary health care, long waits at emergency departments, long waits for specialist appointments in the hospital system,” she said.

“The lady with a stroke had waited for hours, frightened of what’s going on, not really sure who to contact,” she said.

“There’s trouble accessing diagnostics, radiology testing...all of those steps were problematic for the women I saw.”