Trade Minister Damien O'Connor headed to Europe to talk free trade

British High Commissioner Laura Clarke speaks about New Zealand's trading relationship with the UK, and how it's changed.

Trade Minister Damien O'Connor is headed to Washington DC and Europe this week in a hastily announced trip, in hope of pushing forward free trade agreements.

O’Connor on Tuesday confirmed he would be representing New Zealand at the upcoming G20 trade ministers summit in Italy, taking place in a week’s time, and he would also be visiting Brussels, Paris, and stopping at Washington DC on route.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Trade Damien O’Connor will travel to the United States, United Kingdom, and possibly Europe in a trip he is yet to officially announce.

The minister was earlier in the afternoon unwilling to detail his itinerary as he was not prepared to officially announce the trip, however there appeared to be some hope of also visiting the United Kingdom to shore up free trade negotiations.

He said he would “probably go through the UK”, and spoke of the “tricky issues” that were yet to be ironed out in the UK-NZ free trade agreement, after an August deadline for cutting a deal was missed.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand and United Kingdom to reach free trade agreement in August

* NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations to be 'accelerated', as Australia streaks ahead

* Mānuka honey dispute: Te Pitau Trust rejects trans-Tasman agreement suggestion



“There have been a huge number of meetings done [virtually]; with a lot of trade negotiation it comes down to some really tricky issues. Last time I visited, we were able to progress a number of those issues. We're back into that situation again now; we believe that's necessary to go and travel,” O’Connor said.

However, there was no official confirmation of a stop-off in the UK in his later announcement of the trip.

"Details yet to be finalised, but we'll be making an announcement before I go. There's nothing secret here, but we do have to respect those people who we want to meet with, that we agree to those meetings before we go out and make any announcements,” he said.

O’Connor travelled to the UK in June to negotiate the free trade agreement direction with his British counterpart, with both countries settling on a deadline for reaching an “agreement in principle” in August.

But that deadline was missed, as negotiations continued.

In the British press, New Zealand negotiators have been accused of not coming to the table to meet the UK's wants on matters such as financial services and mobility between countries. These were the "sticking points", according unnamed source who spoke to the Telegraph.

There has also been a Cabinet re-shuffle in the UK in recent weeks. Liz Truss, the British trade secretary who had been negotiating directly with O’Connor, has been promoted to foreign secretary and Anne-Marie Trevelyan was given the trade portfolio.

“Secretary Truss and I set that deadline, and kept the pressure on, we made good progress. We missed a deadline because both of us agreed that it's better to have a substantive trade agreement with benefits for both parties, [than] to rush for an arbitrary deadline,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor said negotiators remained focused having an agreement in principle by the end of the year.

“The issues are always the sensitive ones for us, its good access in the important areas of agriculture, but also we have some issues around services as do the UK, and their interests primarily around services and investment.

"This is a trade negotiation, and we don't give or very rarely give what people want. We negotiate a balanced package that is beneficial to all parties, obviously they don't give what we want as well, and so we accept that.”

He said a switch in trade secretaries did not mean a substantial delay in the negotiations.

"I've spoken with the new trade secretary. She's very focused, she's aware of the details, and I think she wants to see a trade agreement with a traditional, reliable, and trusted partner.”

LIZ TRUSS/Twitter Trade Minister Damien O'Connor bumps elbows with UK Secretary of Trade Liz Truss, at their meeting in London in June.

The UK and Australia signed an “in principle” agreement for their free trade deal in June, when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the G7.

"We've continued with that momentum,” O’Connor said.

“But again, we're not going to compromise the quality of the agreement in principle, just for speed. We set an arbitrary deadline, we had high ambitions we worked officials very, very hard, we didn't quite get there. We both agreed that it's better to continue on to get a positive and valuable trade agreement.”

O’Connor said he was “mindful” on demand on the managed isolation and quarantine system. Roughly 30,000 people attempted to book rooms to return to New Zealand during a recent release of spaces in the system, but the supply has been limited.

“I don't think travel these days is something that people do by desire, they obviously have a need, and so for me, it is to progress to the trade agreements.”

O’Connor’s trip to the United States was made public by US chargé d’affaires Kevin Covert on Tuesday, in a social media post in which Covert said it he had a “great meeting with Minister Damien O’Connor on the eve of his visit to Washington DC”.