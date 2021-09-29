Covid-19: Level 3 may not be working if case spike continues, expert says

Another day of bumper Delta cases will mean the level 3 restrictions aren’t stopping Covid-19 from spreading, a leading epidemiologist says, as officials warn the virus has “seeded itself” in the homeless and gang communities.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said “persisting infections” over the past month showed the virus was still spreading in marginalised groups, while the 45 new Auckland community cases reported on Wednesday – 12 of which had yet to be linked to the outbreak – would have been infected after Auckland moved to level 3.

“It’s pretty clear the virus is transmitting in marginalised groups who it’s very difficult to engage with,” he said.

“We can’t say much today in isolation, it’s the highest we have had in a month, but if we see the same tomorrow [Thursday] and the next day – particularly if we see unlinked cases – it suggests that at alert level 3 it’s not providing much control on the virus.”

One of Wednesday’s cases turned up at Waitākere Hospital’s emergency department while infected, following a case on Monday and Friday.

This suggested there were more unknown chains of transmission and infections where people aren’t sick enough to need to go to hospital.

At least three gangs have had Covid-19 infections in their ranks.

“They [unknown hospital cases] are the cases that deserve the most attention. They are telling us there are lines of transmission we don’t know about and by the time the contact tracers are following up on them the virus already may have moved on, so you're endlessly chasing it,” he said.

“I have been quite concerned for over a week about this. We have to get on top of this and it needs a refresh of our strategy.”

Pacific health director Gerardine Clifford-Lidstone told MPs the virus had "seeded itself" in Auckland's gang communities and among rough sleepers during an online select committee briefing on the Government’s response to the pandemic.

She said work was ongoing to vaccinate people in these groups.

"If we think about the current outbreak, how it seems to have seated itself in a gang environment and the homeless, these are people that are less likely to be trusting of the health system," she said.

"Finding people within these communities that can promote the vaccine will be very important.”

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said contact tracing marginalised people such as those in transitional housing was difficult, but officials were working with Māori and Pacific health providers to reach them.

“Most definitely it requires a different approach to engaging with, and following up with, and supporting people who are in transitional and emergency accommodation ... they require a range of health and social support.”

He asked all workers in construction, hospitality and retail to get tested for the virus over the next couple of weeks to pick up undetected community transmission.