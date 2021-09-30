'Gimme more': ACT Party leader David Seymour celebrates Britney Spears freedom from father's grasp

Britney vs Spears is now streaming on Netflix.

From one twerker to another: ACT Party leader David Seymour says he is "rejoicing" a court decision which has freed pop-singer Britney Spears from her father's grasp.

"Gimme more," Seymour said, in a pun-riddled statement celebrating the news that Spears's father, James Spears, would no longer have control of a court-ordered conservatorship that controls much of her life.

“Britney’s dad thought she was a slave for him, the conservatorship was a circus, but the ACT Party says you shouldn’t be a slave for anybody,” he said in the statement

Seymour's backing of Spears, which he also declared in a video published on social media platform TikTok, was a move straight out of the party leader’s playbook: deploying his inherent goofiness to grab attention.

The ordeal has been no joke for Spears, who rose to fame as a teenager in the late-1990s with uber-successful pop songs Baby One More Time and Oops! I Did It Again.

Her mental health troubles led her father to seek court-ordered control over her affairs, called a conservatorship, which she has battled for years and sparked the hashtag campaign #FreeBritney.

Many will recall Seymour's own flirtation with stardom, in a similarly brazen attempt to raise his profile.

As leader of the one-man ACT party in 2019, Seymour took to the Dancing with the Stars stage and twerked – or thrusted his hips in a sexual manner – on national television. He was eliminated in the competition’s semi-final round.

While he did not attain fame anywhere near that of Spears, Seymour’s star has risen since. His party now has 10 MPs in Parliament, though this has been largely due to effective politicking at a time when the National Party has been in a popularity rut.

THREE ACT Party leader David Seymour on Dancing with the Stars in 2019.

Seymour’s expression of joy on Thursday showed the responsibility of leading this enlarged party has not altered the sillier side of his public relations strategy. He suggested the Spears decision may lead to the downfall of the Labour Government.

“After striking a blow against the patriarchy, she’s now stronger than yesterday, a womanizer of freedom,” he said.

“ACT will stand with freedom fighters everywhere, encouraged and emboldened by the success of the Free Britney campaign. We believe this may be a turning point, leading to the downfall of the freedom sapping Ardern reign. Gimme More.”

Seymour’s support of Spears was the subject of humour in the House later on Thursday afternoon.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi, being questioned by ACT MP Dr James McDowall about a recent immigration announcement, said he thanked McDowall for posting online about the Government’s planned changes to residence visas.

“I thank the member for his late night posts, last night, helping me get the word out. I see his party has moved its priorities on to making sure Britney is free.”