Government proposes new Covid-19 powers in preparation for future pandemic restrictions

The Government is seeking new Covid-19 powers in preparation for possible pandemic restrictions in years to come, including having more flexibility to delay local government elections and allowing it to increase fines for breaches.

The measure is one of many contained in two pieces of Covid-19 legislation that were urgently introduced to Parliament by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on Wednesday evening.

Hipkins, speaking in the House, said the “common sense” changes would amend various laws, as was done in 2020, to “effectively manage the immediate impacts of the disruptions that were caused by Covid-19 lockdowns”.

“It is fair to say, as we head towards a more highly vaccinated population, that we are entering a new phase in our Covid-19 response,” he said. “Some of the tools that we need in that new phase are going to be different to some of the tools that we needed previously.”

“The stakes will also be quite high, though, for decisions that are taken not just by Government, but by individuals,” he said.

The Covid-19 Response (Management Measures) Legislation Bill would tweak local government laws to allow for more flexibility in delaying elections, as well as changing commercial property law to prompt businesses and landlords to share the costs of Covid-19 restrictions.

The second bill, the Covid-19 Public Health Response Amendment Bill (No 2), triples fines for breaching Covid-19 orders from up to $4000 to $12000, and allows for the Government to set up managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) rules under the law, instead of by Covid-19 orders which are currently in place.

National Covid-19 Response spokesman Chris Bishop said there was a “little nugget” in the proposed laws the minister had failed to mention: the Government apparently hasn’t been collecting contact details from arrivals into the country.

“The bill will propose a requirement in the act for people undertaking MIQ to provide MBIE with contact information so that MBIE will be able to contact them once they've left MIQ for invoicing purposes,” Bishop said. “Now I know why there's $25 million, at last count, of MIQ fees that are outstanding.”

Bishop also questioned whether it was necessary to change local government laws as “local body elections, as we know, are done by postal votes”.

“The risk of having a postal vote at a time of COVID is, I would have thought, not that high. So why is the Government seeking the power, through this bill through the Local Electoral Act 2001 amendments, just subtly snuck in there,” he said.

Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter said it was “pretty obvious” that under alert level 3 and 4 restrictions, public meetings could not be held, therefore local election campaigns could not be run.

“But one concern I do have and that is not addressed in this bill, and that really should be, is the ability for New Zealanders overseas to participate in elections in New Zealand,” she said. “That is a right that actually is very much jeopardised by the global pandemic and the fact that we have this strange constraint in our law that says you have to visit New Zealand every three years in order to participate in an election.”

Both bills were voted through to the Select Committee stage, meaning the public will be able to offer feedback the changes, before Parliament debates on the bills further and the Government passed them into law.