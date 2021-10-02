Shaw's Glasgow trip is essential travel

EDITORIAL: In a time of exhausting lockdowns and frustrating Zoom meetings, it must have seemed like an easy political hit to accuse Green Party co-leader James Shaw​ of hypocrisy or even rule-bending when it was revealed that he is flying to Scotland for a climate conference in November.

Worse still, according to his critics, Shaw and nine staff members have MIQ spots set aside for their return from the COP26 climate talks. It wasn’t a great look when hardly a day goes by without a truly moving story about desperate New Zealanders missing out on MIQ spaces.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Some criticised Green Party co-leader James Shaw for going overseas during the pandemic.

You could then add the apparent contradiction between the climate change issue and 10 people flying to the other side of the world, to be joined by five more staff members in Glasgow.

That is the case for the prosecution. But these are frivolous criticisms that are easily dismissed.

Why the manufactured outrage, which does not seem to be shared by the wider public, when the New Zealand Olympic Team took 432 MIQ spaces without a single complaint? Nor should there have been.

Nor should we mind that Trade Minister Damien O’Connor​ just headed to Washington DC and several countries in Europe.

Given the scale and importance of COP26, New Zealand’s group in Glasgow will be relatively small. And there is no Zoom option.

The criticism of Shaw implies that sport and trade are somehow seen as more important to New Zealand’s national interest and international standing than playing our part against the existential threat of climate change.

COP26 has been described as the most important climate talks since Paris six years ago, when parties agreed to try to limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

Countries are expected to present their roadmaps to get to zero emissions by 2050. The plan Shaw intended to take to Glasgow is not ready, which is another source of frustration, but he hopes to commit to a bolder target than at Paris in 2015.

Evan Vucci/AP Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he has other things to focus on, including Covid-19, ahead of a trip to the COP26 climate talks.

While Shaw has been criticised for going, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison​ has been criticised for not committing to a trip to Glasgow. Morrison told an Australian newspaper that he had other things to focus on, including Covid-19 and newly-announced border openings.

The political posturing involved in this is intended for an Australian constituency and would probably be lost on us. But it adds to a picture of a country that is increasingly out of step with global efforts to combat the climate crisis.

In a sense, Glasgow will be tougher than Paris, as talk must turn into action. Glasgow will be where leaders report back on progress and outline further plans to cut emissions. Shaw admits that New Zealand has an “embarrassing” story to tell in this regard.

In the run-up to Glasgow, Shaw has been giving increasingly frank interviews about the scale of the problem before us and the sheer difficulty of doing anything meaningful about it. As he told The Spinoff website: “Instead of having this very gentle, gradual decline in emissions over a long time period, we now face a very steep reduction in quite a short period of time. The economic consequences of that are hard to manage.”

It is vital that New Zealand is there to contribute to this crucial global conversation, and show leadership in a multilateral setting.The merit of Shaw's trip should never have been in doubt, even for political point scoring.