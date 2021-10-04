Change law to protect Kiwi pensioners stranded offshore, says Winston Peters

Winston Peters says a law change is needed to ensure stranded pensioners do not lose their income while offshore.

Winston Peters says the law urgently needs to be changed to prevent Kiwi pensioners from having their income stopped while they are stranded overseas.

The former deputy prime minister spoke out in support of retired New Zealanders stuck in Australia as they cannot secure a spot in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities.

They risk losing their superannuation and, if they do not return within 30 weeks, could face a repayment bill.

The New Zealand First leader said “there are all sorts of precedents” to amend the superannuation legislation and “simple common sense” needs to be applied.

“This is not a difficult matter to solve,” he said.

“It begs the question, why some bureaucrat or politician hasn't got off their backside to see that there's obviously a fault that can be fixed.”

Under the law, superannuation cannot be paid to a person after they have been out of the country for 26 weeks, but Peters said a bill could be introduced and made “retrospective to the application and the problem is solved”.

“I can't imagine any member of parliament seeking to oppose it.”

Peters, who became an MP in 1978, says he “spent his career looking after people over 65 years of age”.

His comments will add further pressure on the Government to act, after Carmel Sepuloni, Minister for Social Development, confirmed there are currently around 50 superannuates stuck in Australia.

“Make the law change and when they can, they come back,” said Peters.

Supplied The Wallaces – Winston, 81, and Rae, 79 – flew to Australia in mid-April to support their daughter and grandson.

“It's entirely understandable that it's stressful for them, but it need not necessarily be so.”

Among those stranded are Arrowtown couple Rae and Winston Wallace, who flew to Australia in mid-April to support their daughter and grandson.

They have been told their pension payments will be suspended on October 22 and they may have to repay up to $14,000 if they do not return home by November 11.

Louise Upston, National’s docial development spokeswoman, said the law already enables payments to be extended beyond 26 weeks “when the circumstances are beyond a recipient’s control”.

“The Government should have changed the law before this parliamentary recess, if a change is required,” she said.

RNZ A Kiwi stranded in Queensland due to the lack of MIQ spots says she should be able to self-isolate in her own home.

“At the very least, the Government should signal a solution is being worked on, so our understandably stressed senior citizens have greater certainty.”

Ricardo Menéndez March, Green Party spokesperson for senior citizens, said the Government should explore all options, “including a change of legislation”, to continue providing income support to senior citizens stuck offshore.

“Access to incomes is one of the key determinants of health and people stuck offshore shouldn’t have to be at the mercy of whatever charitable help is available,” he said.

“It’s imperative we have levers available to support people who at risk of the effects of the pandemic.”

Joseph Mooney, MP for Southland, has written to Sepuloni calling for the law to be amended to assist pensioners like the Wallaces.

“(They) are trapped overseas through no fault of their own, with time running out.”

Sepuloni told Stuff the Government is working on options for the future of managed isolation, including the viability of bespoke facilities, new builds, bringing more hotels on board and purchase arrangements.