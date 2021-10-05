Government launches major review of electoral law, to include voting age and party funding

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi announces a major review of New Zealand's electoral law is being launched by the Government.

A major review of New Zealand's electoral law being launched by the Government will consider changes to the voting age, funding of political parties, and length of parliament's three-year terms.

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi announced on Tuesday morning the Government would undertake a sweeping review of many aspects of the country’s electoral law prior to the 2026 election.

A number of “targeted changes”, including transparency around political donations and the ability for Māori to switch between the Māori and general electoral rolls, will be acted on before the 2023 election.

“Much has changed since the 1950s, but most of our electoral law hasn't and the basic structure of the Act is 60 years old, when voting was based on walking to your local polling station, and filling out a piece of paper on election day itself,” Faafoi said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced a review of New Zealand’s electoral laws.

“What voters have seen as piecemeal changes over the last 12 or 15 years, there is now an opportunity to take a comprehensive look at the system itself.”

An independent panel comprising experts recommended by political parties, universities, youth and Māori organisations, and the law society, will be appointed to conduct the review of electoral law by 2023, Faafoi said.

Faafoi said the Government wanted broad, non-partisan support for any changes to electoral law, however, the review which would cost $6.2 million over four years, is likely to become highly politicised.

The Green Party has already run a campaign to lower the voting age to 16-years, and the ACT Party has declared it wants four-year parliamentary terms.

“The public will want to make sure that they have a say on things, and we don't want to get ahead of the public,” Faafoi said.

"If the public come back with strong feelings on issues being progressed or not, there is also two rounds of consultation. If changes are made, there'll be Select Committee, and if it gets any further, then there could possibly be referendums in order for the public to have the final say, and I think that's extremely important.”

The reviewers will be explicitly instructed not to investigate online voting, a return to the First Past the Post or a change to another electoral system, the Māori electorate seats, local election law, or other “fundamental constitutional change”, such as becoming a republic.

"This is about the electoral system, it's not about wider constitutional issues, that is a completely and much larger conversation,” Faafoi said.

For review will be the voting age, overseas voting, funding of political parties, the three-year parliamentary term, and the Electoral Commission’s recommendations for changes to New Zealand’s mixed-member proportional (MMP) electoral system.

The commission’s recommendations, made in 2012, included reducing the party vote threshold to 4 per cent (currently a party without an electoral seat requires 5 per cent of the vote to enter parliament), as well as changing the ratio of electorate seats to list seats, and removing the “overhang” rule, which permits the House to have more than 120 seats if a party wins more electorate seats than its party vote entitles them to.

A change to the voting age would require either the support of 75 per cent of the House, or the support of the public in a referendum.

A review of electoral laws adds to Faafoi’s already weighty portfolio of ongoing policy reforms. As immigration minister, he has been charged with “resetting” the Government’s immigration regime, on top reforms in the justice sector such as hate speech laws, and a review of the state broadcasters.

Green Party electoral reform spokesman Golriz Ghahraman said that, instead of reviewing electoral law, the Government should “wholesale” adopt the Electoral Commission’s 2012 recommendations.

“We’ve seen successive governments receive detailed important recommendations on electoral reform and ignore them. There’s no need to kick the can even further down the road,” she said, in a statement.

The Green Party supported the suggested “targeted changes” to electoral law intended to occur before the 2023 election.

ACT Party leader David Seymour said Faafoi should support his bill which would change parliament’s term limit to four-years, and place the control of parliament’s lawmaking select committees in the Opposition’s hands.

“This would bring real scrutiny of legislation, minsters and officials. Instead of facing a government-controlled member of the governing party, they would face a grilling from the Opposition,” he said, in a statement.

ACT would not support the lowering of the voting age, he said, as there were “already far too many voters in New Zealand who don’t pay tax".