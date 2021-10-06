Changing games require changing the rules

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions.

EDITORIAL: If you had a dollar for every time you had heard that the Delta variant of Covid-19 was a game changer, you would be able to shout the entire country a Pfizer booster. So let’s say it one more time.

Delta’s changing of the game was behind the epochal shift in the Government’s tactics we saw on Monday. Elimination is no more, replaced by suppression.

Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given up on eliminating the Delta variant.

New Zealanders deservedly took a great deal of pride in our successful elimination of the original strain of Covid-19 in 2020, but a long lockdown in Auckland did not have the same effect in 2021. A mood of Kiwi exceptionalism has taken a bit of a knock.

There were some strong reactions on Monday afternoon as the meaning of the Government’s new plans sank in, and most of the disappointment came from the loyal political left, who have been in lockstep with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield since the pandemic began more than 18 months ago.

They felt a sense of betrayal. Others who are more realistic merely felt baffled that the simplicity and clarity of earlier messaging was replaced by a more complex, confusing system of steps with less predictable timelines.

But that’s the Delta age in a nutshell.

Ardern's gift for communicating seemed to have largely deserted her on Monday, but it returned by Tuesday. There really is only one word she needs to say, and that is “vaccinate”.

Forget level 3 and level 4 and call it “Level Get Vaccinated Immediately”. But how do we return to the high levels of daily jabs we saw early in the last lockdown? How do we persuade the hesitant, sceptical or conspiratorially-minded? How do we get the message through to gangs and the communities they are embedded in, who distrust official information?

Evidence should be enough. Modelling shows that the current levels of vaccination have reduced the spread of the Auckland Delta outbreak by 50 per cent.

Compulsion is not the answer. No government should force people to take a vaccine. But there are areas in which vaccination should be mandatory, and can be enforced using the vaccine certification announced on Tuesday.

There is a strong argument for insisting that particular groups, such as teachers and early education workers, are fully vaccinated. As epidemiologist Professor Rod Jackson​ has explained, there are international precedents for this and other measures, as Victoria requires that all school and childcare staff have their first jab or a booking by October 18, the US requires that all federal workers be vaccinated by November 22, and “vaccine passports” are essential in hospitality in much of Europe.

Air New Zealand has already said it will introduce a “no jab, no fly” policy to international flights from February 2022. This is a good move. Could it be extended to domestic flights?

Hospitality and other businesses will have the option to turn away the unvaccinated.

It may be that daily life becomes hard to negotiate without vaccination, creating a caste system of the jabbed and the unjabbed that will partially mirror existing lines of privilege and inequality, although you can also find the vaccine-resistant within more privileged communities.

But will those who have followed the guidelines and advice resent those who resist or cannot be reached? Will they be seen to be holding the rest of us back?

And if so, what does that do for social cohesion?