More questions than answers as Government leaves Covid-19 'elimination' strategy behind

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions.

ANALYSIS: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the strategy remains the same: Stamp out Covid-19.

But the planned “transition” out of lockdown restrictions in Auckland, and the shift away from the elimination strategy, has created more questions than answers.

Has the Government’s aim now become suppression or “containment” of the virus? What level of community spread and sickness will be tolerated before restrictions will be deployed?

What does the incoming strategy mean for the upcoming summer, and the plans for many to travel around the country and attend festivals and other large events?

And what does the end of elimination mean for the strict border restrictions that have thousands of New Zealanders stranded abroad until early-2022?

“We were going to have to grapple with some of these questions,” said Michael Plank, a University of Canterbury professor with expertise in modelling viruses’ spread.

He said New Zealand was always going to face “tough decisions”, but the current outbreak of the more-infectious Delta strain of the virus had forced this moment earlier than hoped.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at a Covid-19 press conference on Tuesday. This is a composite image created in-camera.

As the Government loosens slightly restrictions in the coming weeks, Plank said the country will face two scenarios for the coming summer.

The optimistic scenario is a combination of restrictions and vaccinations “keep a lid” on the virus’ spread and hospitalisations, until high vaccination rates are reached.

The pessimistic scenario – akin to what is occurring in Melbourne – is that New Zealand finds itself “in the middle of a significant wave”.

Plank said Melbourne had gone from 20 cases a day, similar to the current rate of spread in Auckland, to 1500 cases a day, within six weeks. There were 100 Covid patients in intensive care, a level of hospitalisation that would put New Zealand’s healthcare system under “immense strain”.

"The biggest question I have at the moment is how quickly are cases going to rise ... And if they do rise quickly, what is the Government going to do about it?

“Are they prepared to let large numbers of people start going to the hospital before doing something? Or do they have a plan to try and keep things contained at a lower level than that?”

Ardern offered some answers on Tuesday, but also straddled a confusing dichotomy.

The day before she said that New Zealand was transitioning from an elimination strategy which “has served us incredibly well”. Less than 24 hours later, she said it was not “black and white” that elimination was being abandoned.

"That implies that we are not continuing to take that stamp it out strategy with every single case, and we are ... Everything we are doing today is the same as we were doing yesterday, and the same as day one of the outbreak.

“What we've simply acknowledged is seven weeks of very hard restrictions have not got us to zero. And so we need to plan around it, but continue on with our very aggressive approach.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A drive through vaccination centre in Papakura, Auckland. (file photo)

Much of the new plan is yet to be drawn up. Ardern has said the Government was developing a new framework for when Auckland leaves alert level 3.

It appears this could amount to a new alert level system “that reflects a more vaccinated population”.

The tools which have become familiar during the pandemic – contact tracing, quarantining, social distancing, and restrictions on gatherings and movements – will continue to be used.

There will also be a new tool, vaccine certification, that will limit access to events to only those that have been fully vaccinated, helping to curb any spread of the virus.

But exactly how some of these tools – in particular restrictions – will now be applied to outbreaks remains unclear.

Ardern confirmed there would be no vaccination target, such as in New South Wales, Australia, where 85 per cent of vaccination means another move towards freedom.

“The reason we have not put firm vaccination numbers alongside each of the phases, is because ... we are looking at the vaccination rates across different suburbs, across different population groups, across different ethnicities.

“If you said, simply, '90 per cent [vaccination] and it's fine'. You could have, for instance, only 50 per cent amongst 15- to 19-year-olds, and that would be then cause, potentially, outbreaks amongst a particular age group.”

That said, vaccination levels will be a consideration when it comes to restrictions rising or falling. It’s just unclear what level of vaccination will be considered satisfactory.

How an outbreak spreads will also be relevant. But again, this is somewhat vague.

One possibility is that, as occurred with Waikato this week, parts of a region are locked down at the discovery of Covid-19 cases if vaccination rates aren’t up to scratch.

“If we find that people are not following the rules, or we're concerned about where the outbreak is heading, we equally reserve the right to ... take away some things that we've given. We keep that option on the table, so it will be both the outbreak and vaccination levels,” Ardern said.

On the border restrictions preventing thousands from returning to New Zealand, Ardern said the plan to gradually reopen the country’s tight border restrictions early in 2022 had not changed.

“First quarter of 2022 is when we continue to say that we've looked at those varied options around the way we manage the border, so self-isolation, shortened isolation, and so on.”

“It is no different to the approach we've always maintained, and I'm not sure why setting out a stepped-approach for Auckland to get into alert level 2 would change that.”

National Party leader Judith Collins said Ardern’s announced transition had “pleased effectively nobody except those who might want to have a picnic on the beach”.

“They have not put in place all the pillars and ingredients that they could an order to bring about a safe transition from elimination into a vigorous suppression strategy.

“The prime minister called it a transition, but transition to what? ... This is simply not good enough. We need to have the full plan in place, a full strategy.”