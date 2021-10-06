Covid-19: Auckland MPs can return to Parliament - after five days self-isolation in Wellington

Auckland-based Members of Parliament will now be able to return to Parliament after almost two months away, under new rules announced by Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard.

Since the rest of the country outside Auckland returned to alert level 2, MPs from around the country have returned to Parliament.

But Auckland-based MPs have stayed away as Mallard has applied much more stringent rules to Parliament, due to housing a workforce that travels to and from just about every part of the country.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard.

But there will be conditions, which Mallard laid out in an email to Parliamentary and related staff. It will apply to all MPs coming from level 3 areas, which now includes part of Waikato.

Under the new rules, MPs coming down to Wellington will have to get a pre-departure test within 72 hours of leaving Auckland, self-isolate for five days in Wellington and then return another day 5 negative test before returning to the parliamentary precinct.

Parliament returns from recess on Tuesday October 19, which means Auckland-based MPs will most likely have to be in Wellington by Wednesday or Thursday next week.

“If members intend to take up this pathway they should inform their party whip,” Mallard said in his email.

He also warned that MPs not following the new rules could jeopardise the current operation of Parliament.

“Members acting outside of this pathway will result in me having to make significant changes to the operation of the precinct, including the possibility of raising the effective alert level of the Parliamentary Precinct to Level 3.”

“This pathway reflects the precautionary approach for members I have been taking.”

Auckland-based MPs have been doing electorate work and some select committee work and other work of Parliament remotely.