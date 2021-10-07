New Zealand to send Afghanistan 'special representative' to the Middle East

Former NZ army officer Ellen Nelson volunteers long hours lobbying the government on behalf of families hiding in fear in Afghanistan. These are families who assisted the New Zealand Defence Force during their operations in Afghanistan.

New Zealand will send a “special representative” to the Middle East to help extract more than 1000 New Zealanders and visa holders stranded in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced on Thursday the representative would lead discussions with countries that neighbour Afghanistan and help other New Zealand staff verify people who have crossed borders out of the country.

“We are focused on the second phase of our response in Afghanistan. This means working through the financial, legal, health and security challenges that Afghan nationals who try to travel will face, as well as the practical realities of travelling to New Zealand in a global pandemic,” Mahuta said, in a statement.

The statement issued by Mahuta’s office did not name the representative, the country in which they would be based, or when the representative would leave for the region. Further comment has been sought.

Bernat Armangue/AP Taliban fighters escort women's march in support of the Taliban government outside Kabul University, Afghanistan, in September.

The detail of the “second phase” of the effort to evacuate New Zealand citizens, residents and visa holders from Afghanistan came after weeks of deliberations within the Government.

The Defence Force managed to airlift 393 people out of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, during an initial evacuation that was launched in the days after the Taliban took control in August.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has appointed a diplomat to oversee ongoing extraction of New Zealanders and visa holders from Afghanistan.

Mahuta, in the statement, said a further 35 people had made it to New Zealand since then.

The Government had, since the initial evacuation, granted hundreds of visas for Afghans who are close family members of New Zealanders, or helped New Zealand’s military, police, aid work, or the Operation Burnham inquiry, during the two decades of conflict in the country.

At the latest tally, there were 1253 visas granted, and more than 970 were in Afghanistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) had also estimated, in late-August, that more than 100 New Zealand citizens and permanent residents remained in the country.

Among more than 1200 visas granted were nearly 500 for Afghans who had supported the Defence Force in Afghanistan, and their family members. However, not one of these visa holders had been evacuated during the airlift in August.

“While we can’t go into specifics of individual visas granted given privacy and security considerations, I can note that while granting visas Ministers supported members of the judiciary, human rights workers and prominent women who required assistance, and we have supported visas like this in a number of cases,” Mahuta said, in the statement.

“I am appointing a Special Representative for Afghanistan to support our efforts on the ground and work closely with our partners to secure onward travel out of the region and on to New Zealand.

“This operation is highly dependent on multilateral cooperation with likeminded partners and countries neighbouring Afghanistan who have borne the brunt of those fleeing the Taliban.”

The Government continued to consider using its refugee quota to bring Afghans to New Zealand on humanitarian grounds.

Visas granted

- For supporting MFAT in Afghanistan: 272 (arrived in New Zealand, 50)

- For supporting the Defence Force in Afghanistan: 495 (arrived in New Zealand, 0)

- For supporting the Operation Burnham inquiry: 54 (arrived in New Zealand, 6)

- For supporting the New Zealand police in Afghanistan: 13 (arrived in New Zealand, 0)

- Visas granted by the associate minister of immigration: 105 (arrived in New Zealand, 11)

- Critical purpose visas granted to close family members of New Zealanders, or visas issued on evacuation: 314 (arrived in New Zealand, 213)