Problematic Wairarapa SH2 intersections finally get funding for roundabouts

Carterton mayor Greg Lang on the corner of SH2, Norfolk and Cornwall roads where one of the three roundabouts will be installed after years of lobbying.

Safety campaigners and local leaders have been lobbying for improvements to three problem SH2 intersections in Wairarapa for so long several mayors have come and gone.

Now Transport Minister Michael Woods has given the go-ahead for three roundabouts at crash-prone intersections between Masterton and Carterton .

“It’s good news for locals that SH2 will be made a lot safer with these common-sense upgrades. The reality is improvements like safety barriers and roundabouts help save lives and prevent serious injuries.”

The $25 million package, announced on Tuesday, was a relief for both towns’ mayors who had inherited a legacy of inaction on the intersections for a road getting busier every year.

SUPPLIED A detailed design of the planned SH2 Ngaumutawa Rd intersection roundabout in Masterton.

Construction on the new roundabouts could begin as soon as early next year.

Masterton mayor Lyn Patterson had focused on the intersection on her patch at the corner of SH2 and Ngaumutawa Rd at the southern entrance to the town.

The intersection served as the turn-off to the bypass route and was used by many heavy vehicles.

Investigations into improving the safety of the intersection started in 2010.

“It’s significant for us because we’ve waited such a long time. We’re absolutely rapt because it’s about safety, and it’s a really busy intersection.”

Wairarapa leaders have been campaigning for improvements to the SH2– Norfolk Rd– Cornwall Rd intersection for many years.

The intersection just south of the Waingawa Bridge on the boundary with Masterton District provided access to the busy industrial precinct and logging rail hub.

Carterton mayor Greg Lang described the news of approved funding as “absolutely massive”.

“The safety aspect and also as an enabler for economic activity. Waingawa Industrial Estate is doubling in size... and to have access at East Taratahi Rd and Norfolk Rd is phenomenal.”

There have been two serious injury crashes and one fatal crash at the Norfolk Rd intersection in the past five years.

PIERS FULLER/Stuff The intersection of SH2 and East Taratahi Rd and Wiltons Rd between Carterton and Masterton has been the scene of numerous crashes over the years.

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty said the region had been “screaming out” for these roundabouts for years.

“I’m really pleased that the voice of our community has been heard and these important safety improvements will be going ahead. We campaigned on these at the last election and now we’re delivering them.”

As a growing region, more people were using this road every day, McAnulty said.

“So these safety improvements are critical. No matter where they’re going, everyone travelling on our roads should be able to get to their destination and back safely.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is now seeking feedback on the current designs of the $24.8 million package of improvements before going out to tender later this year. Construction is expected to take two years.