ACT Party turns 25 as David Seymour emphasises focus on 'core business'

When New Zealand entered a new world of an MMP-elected Parliament 25 years ago, no one was quite sure how it would work.

Which parties would be stayers? Would the major parties survive in this new system? Would it mean gridlock and an inability of Governments to make radical changes when required. Or would it be an effective handbrake on precisely that?

The one thing that many people might not have imagined, was that 25 years later the ACT party would be the only minor party still in Parliament.

ACT, along with National and Labour, is the only party that has continuously had a presence in Parliament since 1996. The close second is the Green Party which was spun out of Alliance and elected in its own right in 1999.

ACT is an acronym. It started life as the Association of Consumers and Taxpayers, set up in 1993 by former Labour Finance Minister Roger Douglas and Former Muldoon-era National associate finance minister Derek Quigley. It grew out of a group within the Labour Party in the 1980s called “the Backbone Club”, which was set up to support Douglas and his liberalising agenda within the party. Over time, it morphed from a lobby group to a political party.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour will be celebrating the 25th anniversary on Tuesday.

The name is very much a product of the time, and has the framing of heady 1980s all over it. A big thrust of the freemarket reforms, later known as Rogernomics, was to reduce New Zealand's cost structure and make things cheaper for both taxpayers and consumers, increasing individual freedom in the process. It is an explicitly classical liberal or libertarian party. Think small government, low taxes, less regulation.

In the first MMP election in 1996, ACT leader Richard Prebble won the seat of Wellington Central. He lost it to Labour’ Marian Hobbs in 1999 and it is now a Labour stronghold held by Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson.

“Richard understood that Wellington Central was a high income electorate, and people would vote for a low tax party. But, in a sense, nothing has changed. Roger founded the party, so that people would have opportunity, even if they weren't born with it,” ACT’s current leader David Seymour says.

“We're still true to the original mission, I would just argue it's become more relevant because, whether it's housing, productivity growth or educational opportunity. All of those things, we have a major problem and added to that is mental health and health, which were a problematic then and are far more problematic now,” he says.

WD Former ACT Party leader Rodney Hide right, shakes hands with Don Brash after Hide announced he would step down as leader of the party to make way for Brash in 2011.

But the road for ACT has not been smooth. Prior to the 2020 election it never boasted more than nine MPs. Early in its life, its election performances were consistent – garnering a touch over 6 per cent of the vote in 1996, then a touch over 7 per cent in both 1999 and 2002.

In 2005, however, it dipped down to 1.5 per cent of the vote under Rodney Hide’s leadership but made it back into Parliament through Hide, who won the seat of Epsom. He would hold it in 2008 and bring five MPs – including Sir Roger Douglas – with him in 2008 on only 3.65 per cent of the vote

Like many smaller parties since MMP, ACT struggled as a minor party in Government in 2008. Rodney Hide was leader and ACT ended up being minister responsible for shepherding in the Auckland Super City as well as prosecuting a tough-on-crime agenda.

ACT leader Richard Prebble's election night victory salute was premature-Labour's Marian Hobbs took his Wellington Central seat in 1999.

By the end of that term, former National leader and Reserve Bank governor Don Brash had rolled Hide as leader and put John Banks into the seat of Epsom as ACT’s candidate. Banks won Epsom, but ACT failed to get enough votes for Brash to return to Parliament. Banks remained ACT’s only MP until 2014, when Seymour – under the short-lived extra-Parliamentary leadership of Jamie Whyte – took Epsom, then the leadership as ACT’s only MP for the following six years.

Seymour says that he speaks with all the former leaders of the party.

“I spoke to Roger last month, I saw Rodney last week, and talk to Richard regularly. So that's the Rs. I talk to Banksy fairly frequently ... Jamie's a bit more difficult to get in touch, he’s hopeless, he keeps losing his phone, but I’ve still a lot of time for Jamie and, you know, it's pretty hard for anyone in New Zealand politics to avoid an email from Don.”

Former ACT leader Jamie Whyte and his wife, Zainab Sokona-Whyte.

“So, you know, and I've learned from each of them different things.”

For much of the period since 2014 it was assumed that eventually the National party would claim back the seat of Epsom and ACT will be no more. But the 2020 Covid election saw Seymour return to Parliament with ACT’s largest caucus of 10 MPs.

Seymour says that has been because ACT has gone back to its basics

“It's been committed to our core business. No one ever voted ACT to merge seven councils until one people voted ACT for a focus on better policy to deliver a better opportunity. You have to ask yourself what is the spirit of New Zealand? It's taking a big risk to move to a remote island to give your kids a better shot.

“And that's what a lot of our policies around housing productivity growth around being able to, you know, have investment coming into the country so we actually compete with the rest of the world.