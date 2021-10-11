Covid-19: ACT calling for suburbs with 90 per cent vaccination rate to be let out of lockdown

Tai Tokerau border checkpoints are back following Northland's move to alert level 3. Organisers Rueben Taipari and Pita Tipene explain their importance of keeping the virus out.

ACT Party leader David Seymour wants suburbs with Covid vaccination rates of 90 per cent or higher let out of lockdown and given a guarantee they won’t ever be put under stay-at-home orders again.

Many Aucklanders are reaching “boiling point” as the city enters its eighth week of lockdown and needed to see a “light at the end of the tunnel”, Seymour said on Monday. He said easing restrictions for highly-vaccinated suburbs would also encourage people in under-vaccinated areas to be jabbed.

“Why should a suburb who has done the right thing, and there’s many of those in central Auckland for example, continue to face the same sanctions as areas where vaccination rates are low?” he said.

“If they [the Government] made the commitment that they really won’t lock down suburbs that have reached 90 per cent vaccination, that creates a real impetus for those areas who tragically had low vaccination rates to start getting vaccinated.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT Party leader David Seymour says areas with 90 per cent vaccination rates should be let out of lockdown. (File photo)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last Monday said it was “highly likely” Waikato would’ve avoided its lockdown if vaccination rates were at 90 per cent or above in either Hamilton or Raglan.

“My question is will the prime minister make a commitment that we will not have lockdowns of level 3 and level 4 for statistical areas or suburbs that reach 90 per cent, as many will in the coming weeks as their second doses catch up with their first?”, he said.

Vaccination rates vary from suburb to suburb, Ministry of Health data released last week shows. In some areas more than 95 per cent of people aged 12 and over have had their first dose, while the national average is 77.9 per cent.

There are 16 areas that are yet to hit 50 per cent for first doses, most of them in the upper North Island.

Seymour’s suburb-by-suburb approach might place pressure on businesses whose workers lived in under-vaccinated areas, but was “better than having whole cities locked down”, he said.

“This would be one way of starting to open up.”

Seymour said it wouldn’t be hard to enforce such a plan because people in areas where 90 per cent of people were vaccinated were more likely to follow the rules.

“I don't think it’s much more complicated than what we have now; we have a set of rules and we expect people to follow them.”

Sydney’s health authorities took it the city out of its latest lockdown and gave more freedoms to the fully vaccinated on Monday.