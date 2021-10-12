Working holiday and seasonal work visas extended for another six months

Thousands of workers with expiring visas will be able to stay on the job for an extra six months.

The Government on Tuesday announced it was automatically extending Working Holiday visas and Supplementary Seasonal Employment (SSE) work visas due to expire between December and June.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said with borders remaining closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic until the first quarter of next year, it was important employers were able to retain staff for the summer period.

“This offers employers and visa holders the certainty they’ve been asking for going into this summer’s harvest season and which we said we’d provide, if necessary, back in June when we announced the last six-month extension,” Faafoi said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Migrants kept in NZ by MIQ lock-out considering giving up on Kiwi life

* Is the new 2021 Resident Visa category open to misuse?

* 'Like we don't exist': Stress continues for visa holders denied residency

* Working holiday visas extended, immigration reset delayed



Over 8500 people with visas expiring between December 21, 2021, and June 30, 2022, were set to benefit from this change.

Immigration New Zealand would be contacting all eligible visa holders about the automatic extension by the end of November. Visa holders didn’t need to apply for a new visa.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi has announced a six-month extension for work visas due to expire soon.

Although the extension would be a relief for many industries able to make use of the onshore workforce, Faafoi stressed that the extension was only a temporary measure.

“We remain committed to our long-term vision for New Zealand’s immigration system, which involves sectors moving away from a reliance on low-paid and low-skilled migrant workers and transitioning to new ways of attracting, training and upskilling Kiwis into jobs and investing in productivity measures that will support New Zealand’s Covid-19 recovery.

“Some sectors have already made great progress in this space, but there is still more work to be done.”

Faafoi encouraged employers – and sectors as a whole – to view the ongoing border restrictions as a chance to plan for the future and think about how to transition and recruit more New Zealanders into roles before looking to overseas markets.

This wasn’t the first time Faafoi announced an extension to these areas – Working Holiday and SSE visas due to expire between June 21 and December 31 of this year were also given a six-month extension.

The six-month bracket was the maximum extension allowed at one time under the Immigration Act.

Tuesday’s announcement came on the back of the Government’s decision to fast track residency for thousands of migrants on temporary work visas.

An estimated 165,000 people would be eligible for the new 2021 Resident Visa when it opened between December and July.