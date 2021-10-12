Government accounts show the sunlight before the Delta storm

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Minister of Health Andrew Little respond to questions about the delay in construction of health infrastructure.

The Government had considerably less debt on its books before the Delta community outbreak than had been forecast in the May Budget, the latest Crown accounts show.

Audited Crown accounts released by the Treasury showed that at the end of June, core Crown debt was sitting at 30 per cent of GDP, versus the Budget forecast of 34 per cent.

The billions the Government has since had to spend on wage subsidies and other business support and on accelerating the vaccine roll-out – along with a drop in tax revenues due to Covid lockdowns – are expected knock this year’s forecasts off course.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the Delta outbreak was likely to affect those results.

But the view from the rearview mirror looks sunnier, with a better-than-expected economic performance bolstering the nation's books in the year to June, driving higher-than-expected tax revenue and a lower debt outlook.

The financial statements show a Budget deficit in the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) of $4.6 billion, or 1.3 per cent of the New Zealand economy.

“On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast, even as recently as the Budget in May,” Robertson said.

“It shows a strong rebound from the first lockdown in 2020, and bodes well for emerging from the current outbreak,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chief Executive and Secretary to the Treasury Dr Caralee McLiesh and Finance minister Grant Robertson deliver the Government’s financial statements in a lockup at Treasury today. The finances were much better than expected.

The impact the Delta outbreak has since had on the Crown’s accounts should become much clearer when the Treasury releases the Government’s Budget Policy Statement and Half-Year Economic and Fiscal Update on December 15.

But a spokesman for Robertson said more than $4b had been spent on Covid support for businesses and workers since the Delta outbreak began.

“As all countries around the world have done, we have had to take on some debt to support businesses and workers through this Covid pandemic,” Robertson said.

“However the level of debt remains lower than expected and far lower than most of our international counterparts.”

On average, net government debt in advanced economies was more than 90 per cent of GDP, he said.

In September, the Government got permission from Parliament to spend up to an extra $41b in the wake of the Delta outbreak.

That included an extra $15b in contingencies for “unforeseen increases in expenditure” in the year to the end of June and up to an extra $15b for capital expenditure, which included another $5b for general contingencies.

The deficit in the year to the end of June was $10.6b lower than the Treasury had forecast in the Budget.

That was mainly due to core tax revenues rising by $12.9b from the previous year to $98b and coming in $6.4b above the Budget forecast, thanks to lower-than-expected unemployment and stronger economic growth.

The increase in tax revenue was across every category of tax take.

Core Crown expenses – the amount of money the Government spends each year – was marginally lower than the previous year but remains elevated due to the fiscal response to the Covid pandemic.

Core Crown expenses were just over $107b compared to just under $109b in the year to June 2020.

That is still a big jump from 2019 when core Crown expenses were just under $87b.

The accounts show that the Government is spending about $21b more on core expenses than it was two years ago, before the Covid outbreak.

Expressed as a percentage of gross domestic product – a measure of the total size of the economy – core Crown spending was 31.7 per cent in 2021, compared with 34.3 per cent in 2020 and 28 per cent in 2019.

The Government's net core Crown debt has jumped to $102b, or 30.1 per cent of GDP, an increase of almost $19b on the year before, mostly reflecting the costs of the Covid response.

But mainly due to the increase in tax revenue, that figure is almost $10b lower than forecast in the May Budget.

The Government's gross debt level, including Reserve Bank settlement cash and Reserve Bank bills, is slightly down on last year at 38 per cent of GDP.

The Crown's overall net worth has also jumped up to $157b, a big increase on $115.9b in 2020. This has come mostly as a result of the revaluation of the Government's land holdings upwards, as well as the value of new infrastructure.

Revaluations in Crown-owned 'property plant and equipment' have seen the value of these assets grow from $186b to $213b.

The $26.7b increase was a result of “movements across a number of asset classes such as land, buildings, state highways, electricity generating assets and the rail network”, Treasury documents said.

A significant driver has been the frothy housing market, which has resulted in the value of Kainga Ora (Housing New Zealand's) portfolio increasing in value by $8.2b.

“The intention is to use the Crown's net worth to fight Covid, cushion its impact and position New Zealand for Recovery. Significant risks will be transferred onto the Crown's balance sheet through the response period,” Treasury notes accompanying the net worth statement in its fiscal strategy said

Higher-than-expected returns in both ACC and the NZ Super Fund, as well as lower liabilities have also contributed to the improved position.

Of the Government's core crown spending, 34 per cent was spent on social security and welfare (including NZ Superannuation), 21 per cent of health, 15 per cent of education, 5 per cent of law and order, 5 per cent on core government services and 20 per cent on “other core crown expenses”.

Globally low interest rates have also seen the average cost of borrowing fall, it is expected to stay at about 0.7 per cent over the forecast period.