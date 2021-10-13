New Zealand white supremacist group on Facebook's 'dangerous organisations' list

RNZ’s podcast The Detail: Changes to your Facebook's news feed have sparked questions about the company's algorithm.

New Zealand white supremacist group Action Zealandia has been deemed a hate group on a leaked Facebook list of "Dangerous Individuals and Organisations".

The group, whose members include a soldier currently facing charges for espionage and possessing the Christchurch terror attack video, was among hundreds of Islamic extremist terror groups, street gangs, racially-motivated groups in South Africa, a Hindu nationalist organisation in India, and neo-Nazi organisations banned from the platform.

Investigative media outlet The Intercept published the partial “Dangerous Individuals and Organisations” list on Wednesday.

Action Zealandia, whose mostly-anonymous members publish online material espousing an ideology similar to that which motivated the Christchurch terrorist, was the only New Zealand group on the partial list.

THOMAS MANCH/STUFF/Stuff A sticker for the “Dominion Movement”, a predecessor of Action Zealand, seen in Newmarket, Auckland.

A Facebook representative has been contacted for comment.

Action Zealandia was among 500 organisations designated as hate groups by Facebook, which The Intercept reported as facing “Tier 1” restrictions. This level of concern was allocated to groups which organised or advocated violence against civilians, and dehumanised or advocated harm against a group of people.

Tier 1 restrictions meant a Facebook users were not permitted to praise of support the group on the platform, including for non-violent activities.

Action Zealandia has attracted the attention of authorities in recent years.

A soldier facing charged with espionage for a country that has been suppressed by the Court Martial has been confirmed as a member of the group.

Richard Drew/AP A list of groups and people deemed “dangerous” by Facebook has been leaked.

The soldier has been charged with being a member of the Dominion Movement, a predecessor of Action Zealandia, and Action Zealandia itself since 2017. A charge sheet said the groups had an ideology that was “inconsistent with the standard of conduct expected” of soldiers.

The soldier was charged for possession of objectionable material, being the livestreamed video of the Christchurch mosque terror attack and the terrorist’s manifesto.

In 2020, another member of Action Zealandia, Sam Brittenden​, was arrested by police after a threat was made two weeks before the first anniversary of the Christchurch mosque terror attacks. The threat, posted on an encrypted messaging app, was accompanied by a photo of a masked man sitting in a car outside the Deans Ave mosque.

Brittenden was not charged in relation to the threat, however, he pleaded guilty to failing to assist with a search warrant.

The group’s members in 2020 also vandalised signage outside the electorate offices of then-National MP Nick Smith, and then-National MP Jian Yang.