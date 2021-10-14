Covid-19: Alert level calls for Auckland, Northland and Waikato depend on spread

Northland and parts of the Waikato will remain in alert level 3 for a further five days, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

Covid-19 continues to spread in Auckland, and possibly beyond the city’s boundaries. The Government has pushed out the easing of restrictions further as a result.

“New Zealand is at one of the trickiest and most challenging moments in the Covid-19 pandemic so far. However, there is a clear path forward over the coming months, in which New Zealanders should be able to move to living with fewer restrictions and more freedoms as a result of higher levels of vaccination,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

For Auckland, the city’s “step 1” alert level 3 settings, which allows outdoor gatherings between two households, will remain in place until this Monday, when Cabinet will re-evaluate.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins on Wednesday said, for Waikato and Northland, alert level 3 restrictions would continue until at least midnight Monday.

Of concern were two cases of Covid-19 that had emerged in Hamilton and were so far unconnected to the current outbreak, and that two women who travelled through Northland while infectious were not fully co-operating with authorities.

Cabinet will consider restrictions for all three regions affected by Covid-19’s spread at a meeting on Monday.

Key to the easing of restrictions will be the lifting of vaccination rates, and how fast the virus is spreading. People in Northland also need to get tested.

“Only 1.1 percent of the region have had a test over the last 48 hours ... this needs to be much higher to make sure we have the certainty that there aren’t undetected cases,” Ardern said on Monday.

Auckland was being kept in the current level of restrictions as the rate of spread of the virus had “crept up a little” she said.

“Over the next few weeks, while we lift those levels of vaccination for everyone, we need to maintain restrictions to stop the virus from spreading both in Auckland and to other parts of the country,” Ardern said.

“In the coming weeks, I’ll outline the framework for our next steps as vaccination rates lift. Our reconnecting New Zealanders plan remains, and you’ll see announcements at the end of this week on our self-isolation pilot which takes place shortly.”