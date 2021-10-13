Labour MP Kieran McAnulty 'emotional' after selling trusty ute

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty takes the Prime Minister for a ride in his famous red ute.

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty says he got about emotional as he gets selling his well-known ute.

The 1997 Mazda Bounty with 437,000 kilometres on the clock was sold to a new owner on Wednesday for $3400.

Proceeds were split three ways equal between rural support trusts in Wairarapa, Central Hawke’s Bay and Tararua – the three major areas in McAnulty’s electorate.

“It’s quite a sad moment,” the Labour politician said on Wednesday evening. “I’m not going to lie, this is about as emotional as I get, personally.”

The buyer, from Wellington, came up to meet McAnulty via train at the Carterton Station on Wednesday afternoon. He had his two sons with him, who McAnulty understood would be using the ute to learn how to drive.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty with his truck, which has now sold.

The buyer wanted his children to learn how to drive a manual vehicle.

“At least I know it’s going to a good home. ... I was actually quite struck – I didn’t cry, but I took a moment and reflected on [the situation].”

He was attached to the vehicle. “We have been through so much together. It really is the end of an era.”

McAnulty purchased a plug-in hybrid SUV, taking up his own party’s Clean Car Discount policy, nicknamed the ute tax.

Speaking to Stuff from his new 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, he said it was “incredible”, with more buttons than he was used to. It was also much quieter, and he was getting to grips with vehicle air conditioning.

There were electric vehicle charging stations every 30 kilometres up State Highway 2, which ran through McAnulty’s entire electorate, so he could charge at nearly every town while travelling up and down the electorate. “It’s a blessing ... but it’s bittersweet.”

Its new owner specifically said they would keep its signwriting, without the parliamentary crest. McAnulty had a message for people if they spotted it driving around erratically: “It’s not me.”