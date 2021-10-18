Covid-19 NZ: Auckland to stay in lockdown for another two weeks, Waikato setting to be reviewed on Friday

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Auckland will remain at its current alert level 3 restrictions for the next two weeks.

The Government will keep Auckland and the Waikato at alert level 3 while moving Northland down to alert level 2.

Auckland will see its current restrictions stay in place for at least two weeks, while the Waikato’s setting will be reviewed on Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

She also announced that the Government would set a vaccine target on Friday that if reached would see restrictions loosened.

Northland will move to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday October 19, as the cases that travelled there did not appear to spark an outbreak.

Ardern said the Government had considered stepping Auckland back up to alert level 4 to cut off cases going up, as several experts have recommended.

But she said those closest to the outbreak did not think this would help that much, and alert level 3 was still very tough.

She acknowledged that the city needed some certainty however, so said the current settings would remain in place for at least another two weeks – and throughout this week a clearer plan out of the lockdown would be revealed.

“We cannot ask people to live week to week, not knowing when things will change or how to help speed things up.”

Ardern said on Friday she would reveal details of the new traffic-light system that will replace the alert level system once vaccination rates got higher.

This change would be linked to a vaccine target for Auckland and another one for New Zealand.

“The target will be high, to give us the greatest confidence possible," Ardern said.

“We've looked closely at the evidence from overseas, what works and what doesn't, we'll be aligning our target with those countries that have managed the transition from restrictions to vaccination in the safest way possible.”

The news comes after 60 new community cases were revealed at 1pm – 57 in Auckland and three in the Waikato.

The Government has indicated an unwillingness to step the alert level back up to 4 in Auckland, despite pleas to do so from some experts.

It has argued that higher vaccination rates allow it to move from an “elimination” strategy to a strategy of heavily suppressing the virus.

National: Govt has no plan

National leader Judith Collins said the Government had no plan to get Auckland out of lockdown.

“The Labour Government clearly has no plan, no ideas and is providing no hope for Aucklanders,” Collins said.

“Across the Tasman, state and territory leaders are outlining clear and easily digestible plans about loosening restrictions on people at various vaccination levels. Why is the Prime Minister waiting until Friday to do this for New Zealanders?"

“Why should Aucklanders spend the week wondering about the vaccination target and what it might mean for their freedoms, for their businesses and for their kids?”

Auckland has been in lockdown for nine weeks - far longer than the initial lockdown in 2020.

But the Government has loosened controls, first by moving to level 3 and then by allowing small outdoor gatherings.

And cases have continued to rise as the restrictions loosened, although they have not exploded.

The Government signalled that Auckland would have to move through several more stages – assessed every week – before eventually leaving alert level 3.