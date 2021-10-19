Aotearoa's rainbow communities to be formally quantified

Stats NZ general manager of Social and Population Insights NZ Jason Attewell says the rainbow community's "horrible experience" of not seeing themselves reflected in the census data is about to change. (Video first published November 2020).

Aotearoa’s rainbow communities will be counted by the Government for the first time.

Rainbow communities have been invisible in the census since its inception in 1851, however in 2023 they will be quantified with questions on sexual and gender identity being asked. People would also be asked whether they have any variations of sex characteristics, which would help count intersex Kiwis.

Information collected on sex would now be at birth, whereas previously Statistics New Zealand collected information on sex without further clarifying what that meant. The confirmation came through the publication of the 2023 census: Final content report.

Rainbow advocacy groups argued their exclusion led to a lack of funding and resources. Research shows rainbow Kiwis have worse physical and mental health outcomes versus the general population. They are also at higher risk of violence, and continue to face widespread discrimination and inequity in schools, workplaces and the healthcare system.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Rainbow charity InsideOUT staff Alex Ker, left, Rebecca Lauryssen, Compass Wilts-Ramsay, Tabby Besley, Rosie Leadbitter, Edie Freeman and Neo Kenny celebrating the census including questions on sexual and gender identity.

The managing director of rainbow charity InsideOUT, Tabby Besley, said community elders advocated for rainbow people’s inclusion on the census for decades. Their inclusion would provide a rich picture of the community, and help indicate where resources should be directed.

Besley said the problem with historical research was that its scale was not in proportion with the population. Based on international research, Besley estimated at least 10 per cent of Aotearoa’s population was part of the rainbow community. But that was conservative.

There are concerns about accuracy of data that may be collected. Besley said particularly with young people, it may not be safe to accurately fill out the census.

JOEL MACMANUS/STUFF Labour's rainbow campaign launch was introduced by a raucous drag rendition of 'Feeling Good' by Nina Simone.

Parents and guardians may fill out the form on behalf of their child, or watch them fill it out. They could also gather or mail forms, so could have an opportunity to inspect responses.

Questions on sexual identity (for example heterosexual, gay, or lesbian) and variations of sex characteristics would only be asked of people aged 15 or older, Stats NZ social and population insights general manager Jason Attewell said.

People would be able to fill out the form online privately, he said.

Besley said people may not know their sexual or gender identity, or be questioning those aspects of themselves. There were also cultural nuances to aspects of queer identity–for example, some people use words to describe both their sexuality and gender.

Attewell confirmed there were “all kinds of options” listed for both gender and sexuality, including for people who were not sure. “The rainbow community is an incredibly diverse community, and there’s lots of groups within that.”

Besley said queer communities may not trust giving their information to a government department, in case the information was misused or shared with an organisation which could discriminate against them.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Earlier this year the Government flew Pride flags at Parliament for the 35th anniversary of Homosexual Law Reform.

But Attewell said Stats NZ took confidentiality and privacy seriously, and any individual responses would be anonymised.

Besley encouraged people to be honest if they felt safe to do so, as it would help create improved, more accurate services.

On the next census Stats NZ would also collect more information on activity limitations and disability, and people’s phone numbers to support sampling for the 2023 New Zealand Disability Survey.

Stats NZ did not get the response rate it should have in 2018. It would work with iwi and Māori to do a better job collecting data.

The census is held every five years and is the official count of people and dwellings in Aotearoa.