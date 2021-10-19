Third dose of Covid-19 vaccine recommended for immunocompromised people

The Ministry of Health is approving and recommending a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for people who are immunocompromised.

The ministry’s technical advisory group has recommended that people whose immune system is reduced or suppressed, for reasons including medical conditions and medication, receive a third dose of the usually two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. (file photo)

“It's important to note this third primary dose is different to a booster dose in the general population,” Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday.

“Severely immunocompromised people are at high risk of severe outcomes for Covid-19 and, because their immunocompromise, may not produce a sufficiently strong immune response to just two doses of the vaccine.”

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: The top 10 questions people are asking Healthline, answered

* Covid-19: Officials to advise if third dose is needed for immunocompromised Kiwis

* Covid-19 vaccine mistake in Auckland sparks investigation



Bloomfield said a third Pfizer dose could benefit this group of people, which included people taking immunosuppressive therapies due to having a transplant, and some people with chronic diseases.

The technical advisory group continued to consider the evidence for the need of a third “booster” dose for the general population, for when the effect of the Pfizer vaccine wanes over time.

"Once we have received an application from Pfizer and advice from the technical advisory group, as well as a decision by Cabinet, we will provide the providing further advice around the progress with booster doses.”

There would be a further update about this next week, Bloomfield said.