Dame Cindy Kiro sworn in as Governor-General

Dame Cindy Kiro, the new Governor-General of New Zealand and the first wahine Māori to hold the title, was surprised when she was asked to fill the role.

Kiro was sworn in to her new role in Parliament on Thursday morning with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying Kiro would inspire others.

“Hopefully when others follow your footsteps they won’t be quite as surprised as you were when I offered you the role,” she said.

In a short address, Ardern said when she first met Kiro at Massey University she asked her about child poverty and was impressed with Kiro’s compassion and knowledge on the issue.

Kiro focused on the ongoing pandemic in her speech, emphasising the responsibility of citizenship during this “period of immense uncertainty and anxiety”.

“Our responsibility as citizens has never been more important – when our individual decisions and actions can have such an impact on the wellbeing of others,” she said.

“It has never been more important to critically evaluate the constant flood of information across our screens and to value the ability of expert communicators, who can help to alleviate our uncertainties and fears.”

She would help communities develop resilience through connecting with migrants and refugees, reaching out to the marginalised, including the homeless and people with mental health and addiction issues, and meeting with the “unsung heroes” of communities. It also meant listening to the hopes and dreams of children, she said.

She will also be a champion of te reo Māori, she said.

“In my lifetime, I’ve also seen a remarkable shift in attitudes towards te reo Māori. It’s a joy to see so many New Zealanders eager to learn the language, as it is by far the best portal to an understanding of te ao Māori – and I will continue to be its champion.”

Wellington’s level 2 restrictions meant Kiro's swearing in ceremony was without much of its pomp – with no pōwhiri, royal salute, artillery salute, inspection of the guard, or reception afterwards.

Kiro has worked as a public health academic, has served as Children's Commissioner, was a pro vice-chancellor Māori of the University of Auckland, and most recently became chief executive of Te Apārangi – Royal Society of New Zealand.

Kiro was born in Whangārei, Northland, in 1958, the eldest of six children. She is of Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahu and British descent. She has a level of fluency in te reo Māori.

She succeeds Dame Patsy Reddy whose five-year term ended last month.

The Governor-General, the Sovereign’s representative, carries out a number of formal duties, including dissolving and opening Parliament, and giving Royal assent to passed bills, so they become law.

The Governor-General represents the Queen and all New Zealanders at important public ceremonies, including Waitangi Day and Anzac Day commemorations, and is a patron of many charitable, service, sporting, cultural and community organisations.