UK-NZ free trade agreement reached, promising zero-tariffs and $970m economic boost

A major free trade deal between New Zealand and the United Kingdom has been struck, promising zero-tariffs for all New Zealand exports and a $970 million economic boost.

The sweeping “in-principle” deal will entirely remove tariffs on 97 per cent of goods once a final agreement is settled, and beef and sheep meat exports – one of the most contentious aspects of negotiations – will be tariff-free in 15 years.

The agreement will also significantly open New Zealand up to British contractors and business professionals, raise the threshold for scrutinising UK investments in New Zealand to $200 million, and, notably, the UK has committed to help New Zealand protect the world-famous Ka Mate haka.

“We have achieved really ambitious tariff elimination in some areas that are critical for us ... Cheese, butter, milk powder, areas that matter at an enormous amount to New Zealand, benefit from this trade agreement,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, when announcing the details of the deal on Thursday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives at the Beehive’s Banquet Hall to announce details of the UK-NZ free trade agreement on Thursday morning.

"Let's not forget wine, honey, onions ... This is a huge deal for New Zealand.”

The UK is currently New Zealand’s seventh-largest trading partner, with two-way trade worth $6 billion in the year to March 2020. Once the deal is signed, it is expected to boost exports by 40 per cent and New Zealand’s gross domestic product by $970 million.

Though some fine print has yet to be hashed out by negotiators, Ardern was confident the substantive aspects of the deal had been settled.

"We've got an agreement in principle here; the deal is done, and so now it's on to concluding their finer parts of that agreement and seeing it come into force next year.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern along with Trade Minister Damien O’Connor speak on the details of the UK-NZ free trade deal.

Among the immediate winners of the deal will be wine and honey exporters, who currently face tariffs of $50 per 100 litres of wine and 16 per cent on honey.

Wine has been New Zealand's largest export to the UK, worth $463.1m a year, and Ardern said the deal would “overnight” remove $14.1m in tariffs a year.

There will also be tariffs removed on wine, honey, onions and hoki for the day the deal is signed. Tariffs on apples and mussels will be removed in three years.

Butter and cheese exports will become tariff-free after five years, with quotas – the maximum volume of exports the UK will accept – increasing for butter from 7000 tonnes to 15,000 tonnes, and for cheese from 24,000 tonnes to 48,000 tonnes.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF British High Commissioner Laura Clarke speaks about New Zealand's trading relationship with the UK, and how it's changed.

The quota for beef and sheep meet will progressively increase in the coming 15 years. The beef meat quota will rise from 12,000 tonnes to 60,000 tonnes, and for sheep meat quota, already at 149,205 tonnes, the quota will grow to 164,205 tonnes.

The deal will remove all tariffs on British goods at the New Zealand border, as soon as it comes into effect.

Under the deal, there will be an easing visa requirements between the countries for business contractors, professionals and visitors.

Business professionals working for a UK company that operates in New Zealand will be able to transfer to New Zealand on a three-year visa with their family, without the company meeting the usual economic tests.

On the climate policy front, both countries have committed to removing fuel subsidies and moving away from fossil fuel use, and, importantly, the deal doesn’t preclude a country from regulating industry to meet its climate goals.

There has also been broad agreements on participation of Māori in trade between the countries, and “a commitment by the UK to co-operate with New Zealand to identify appropriate ways to advance recognition and protection of the haka Ka Mate”.

However, progress on working holiday visas for New Zealanders wanting to live and work in the UK will continue to be negotiated outside the free trade deal.

Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks via webcam to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the new FTA deal.

"Our expectation is that we will be able to improve and extend the arrangement that we already have in place now,” Ardern said.

“I myself was one of the benefactors of that scheme, I have an understanding of the bits that we wanted to improve and extend for New Zealanders and that is what I'm confident we'll be able to do."

The deal is likely to be seen as a major win in the UK, where free trade agreements have been prized by politicians as a demonstrating the upside of exiting the European Union and the success of the country’s new “Global Britain” ethos.

Ardern spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday evening to finalise the in-principle agreement.

Johnson, in a statement provided by Ardern’s office, said the deal was “the cherry on the top of a long and lasting partnership between the United Kingdom and New Zealand”.