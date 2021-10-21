Member's bills to hinder child sex tourism, extend time for sexual harassment claims selected for debate

A bill aimed to crack down on registered sex offenders travelling overseas to abuse children and another which would extend the time an employee can raise a personal grievance for sexual harassment are among those which will be debated in Parliament.

Two Labour MPs had their member’s bills pulled from the biscuit tin, a process which allows members who are not ministers to introduce legislation.

The bills will now be debated in the House but still need the support of 61 MPs to pass. As Labour has a majority, that means only bills Labour supports can make it through.

Labour MP Greg O’Connor’s Child Protection (Child Sex Offender Government Agency Registration) (Overseas Travel Reporting) Amendment Bill would ensure registered child sex offenders tell police all addresses they will stay in for more than 48 hours and as well as their passport information to allow police and customs networks to better protect children in countries the offenders travel to.

Fellow Labour backbencher MP Deborah Russell's Employment Relations (Extended Time for Personal Grievance for Sexual Harassment) Amendment Bill seeks to extend the time limit for an employee to raise a personal grievance alleging sexual harassment from 90 days to one year.

Two National MPs had their bills drawn. Ian McKelvie’s bill would seek to allow alcohol at race meetings, while Barbara Kuriger’s bill would stop professional financial advisers that recommend receivership, liquidation, or administration of a business from then being appointed to carry out those roles.

ACT MP James McDowell’s Education and Training (Freedom of Expression) Amendment Bill would require universities to protect freedom of expression through setting out codes of practice.

“If they are found to be de-platforming speakers that is unjustified, their funding will be cut,” he said.

“Tertiary institutions are taxpayer funded and taxpayers do not expect universities to give in to cancel culture.”

It was more of an issue in the UK and the US, but was also increasingly an issue in New Zealand.

He gave the example of when Don Brash was stopped from speaking at Massey University, in a move Prime Minister Jacina Ardern said was an overrreaction.