Covid-19: The game of our lives

EDITORIAL: In advance of the long-rumoured announcement of a new traffic light system for the Covid-19 response, which happened on Friday, some joked that the Government would reveal its own version of the popular Netflix series Squid Game.

The first of the games in the entertaining but cruel Korean series is called “Red Light, Green Light”, a childhood game with a difference. Losers are killed.

The stakes are high in the Government’s new red, orange and green light system. The freedom of all of us relies on our collective response. Lives depend on it, as do livelihoods.

A Government that once banked everything on elimination is doing the same with vaccination. When 90 per cent of the eligible population in every district health board (DHB) is fully vaccinated, then the entire country will move from alert levels to the new system, which offers greater freedoms.

But even then, different freedoms will be available to the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

DHBs will now be compared to each other. Greater Auckland is in the lead with 72.8 per cent fully vaccinated, while Lakes, Tairāwhiti and Taranaki are all tied for last, with only 58.7 per cent fully vaccinated, as of October 19.

Is this about collective thinking or competition? Or as Opposition leader Judith Collins put it: “The Government is now pitting New Zealander against New Zealander.”

There is some truth to Collins’ characterisation of the new arrangement, and what it says about human nature.

The question is what we consider to be reasonable in such extraordinary times. The tension between the freedom of an individual to refuse a vaccination if they wish, and the collective good to have all protected, is very clear in the new system.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed it well on Friday: “We’re not going to be safe until we’re all safe.” That harks back to the collective spirit of the so-called “Team of Five Million”, and the unfashionable idea of doing something for the national good.

It also presents us with a dilemma. What should the vaccine-compliant majority do about those who continue to refuse?

No-one can be forced to accept a jab. There is a range of measures available to the majority, from reasoning and cajoling to shaming and scapegoating. That could get ugly, as Collins anticipates.

It could get uglier still if it appeared that Māori vaccination rates continued to lag behind, leading to the possible targeting of Māori for letting the team down.

For this reason, the Government was wise to not set separate targets for Māori. Yet it is also clear that all three of the DHBs that are tied for last place have above-average Māori populations. The economic packages designed to boost Māori vaccination, also announced yesterday, are therefore an essential component.

Both the traffic light system and vaccination certificates for businesses put the onus on all of us to move to a new phase of greater freedom. In that sense, there is a simplicity to the approach, underlined by the repeated message to vaccinate.

As for those who are still vaccine-resistant or hesitant, no-one’s mind has ever been changed by anger and name-calling. Empathy, reasonableness and encouragement are more effective than bullying. An appeal to the old-fashioned idea of collective responsibility might also help.

And finally, creating a world in which the vaccinated can do more than the unvaccinated is surely as effective as any health campaign.